Mines of Dalarnia 가격 (DAR)
오늘 Mines of Dalarnia (DAR)의 실시간 가격은 0.146228 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 146.42M USD 입니다. DAR에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Mines of Dalarnia 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 444.01K USD
- Mines of Dalarnia의 당일 가격 변동 +2.98%
- 유통 공급량 620.92M USD
MEXC에서 DAR에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 DAR 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Mines of Dalarnia에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00422544.
지난 30일간 Mines of Dalarnia에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0343686248.
지난 60일간 Mines of Dalarnia에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0073499603.
지난 90일간 Mines of Dalarnia에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00943212681652383.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00422544
|+2.98%
|30일
|$ -0.0343686248
|-23.50%
|60일
|$ -0.0073499603
|-5.02%
|90일
|$ -0.00943212681652383
|-6.05%
Mines of Dalarnia 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.16%
+2.98%
-39.52%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Mines of Dalarnia is an action-adventure game with procedurally generated levels on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players mine and collect various in-game items (i.e. minerals, rare relics and artifacts), improve their skills and gear to unlock the secrets of the Dalarnia universe. There are different mines with varying terrains to be explored and monsters to conquer in the quest for these rare resources of the Dalarnian world.The game aims to engage the broader player audience, particularly those with little to no prior experience in crypto, and bridge the gap with the traditional gaming industry. Through issuing the in-game assets as NFTs, players can own and monetize their game experience through trading on in-game or external marketplaces. With the governance process, players are able to influence the game development, and have ownership of the game. Play-to-earn: The DAR token economics design includes various incentives for players to earn in the game. Depending on each player’s strategy, they could be rewarded through actively playing the game, winning in competitions or passively earning from renting out their land plots to other users. Diverse Gameplay: Besides the exploration of mines across the Dalarnian world, there is a real estate gameplay element to the game. Players that choose to buy land plots, can rent out to other players to explore and in return earn a rental fee. Reversely, instead of out-right purchasing land plots, players can choose to rent land plots of their choice to explore and gather resources.
