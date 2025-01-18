Minebase 가격 (MBASE)
오늘 Minebase (MBASE)의 실시간 가격은 0.00701714 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. MBASE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Minebase 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 14.60 USD
- Minebase의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 MBASE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MBASE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Minebase에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Minebase에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0050401043.
지난 60일간 Minebase에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0052080693.
지난 90일간 Minebase에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.01948554473739552.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -0.0050401043
|-71.82%
|60일
|$ -0.0052080693
|-74.21%
|90일
|$ -0.01948554473739552
|-73.52%
Minebase 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-48.91%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Minebase is a token that is created through fees There are 250 million Minebase tokens in total. Everyone who sends a Coin in the Crypto Network, has to pay transaction fees. These existing fees are used to create the Minebase token. 45 million of these tokens were distributed to users through a bonus program All other Minebase Tokens are only created by fees...No one has to invest anything. We call this process CTP Creative Token production. The starting CTP price of the token is $6.50 So there must be $6.50 in fees for the token to be created The token can only be created by CTP. Anyone can register their own wallet address with Minebase (maximum 5) the fees will be charged until 6.50 is reached to create a token. Furthermore, the user can deposit tokens in the Minebase wallet. From 10 tokens the user automatically receives a wallet to create the token. (Maximum 20 wallets with 550 tokens that have to be deposited. All fees that these wallet addresses have will be credited to the user. With an Algorithm the CTP price increase. Starts at $6.50 up to $793.000. The more tokens are created the higher the price will be. Period of time POT Is an advantage program. Anyone can use this program. We want to reach people who have not had any contact with cryptocurrencies. The user receives 26 cents an hour 4% of $6.50. After 25 hours he receives a Minebase token. Price stabilization If the price on the exchange falls more than 10%, 0.025% of the total volume of unissued tokens is burned. From the CTP price of $131 there is a reward program for all users. Every time the CTP price increases, users who own a silver gold or platinum wallet will receive free tokens. Minebase Ecosystem STAKING MINEBASE Partner Company streakk www.streakk.io INTERCONNECTED WALLET This upgrade gives you the possibility to dock to other users who have 20 wallet addresses. This means that you can participate in another 20 wallet addresses. It is possible to dock to a maximum of 5 users. Games / Burni
