Mettalex 가격 (MTLX)
오늘 Mettalex (MTLX)의 실시간 가격은 3.29 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 13.80M USD 입니다. MTLX에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Mettalex 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 77.17K USD
- Mettalex의 당일 가격 변동 +6.01%
- 유통 공급량 4.06M USD
MEXC에서 MTLX에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MTLX 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Mettalex에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.186741.
지난 30일간 Mettalex에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +1.2883060960.
지난 60일간 Mettalex에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.6237132650.
지난 90일간 Mettalex에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.186741
|+6.01%
|30일
|$ +1.2883060960
|+39.16%
|60일
|$ +0.6237132650
|+18.96%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Mettalex 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-4.80%
+6.01%
-7.39%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Mettalex is an innovative decentralised exchange (DEX) that redefines the trading experience by leveraging peer-to-peer order books and advanced AI agent technology powered by Fetch.ai. This platform distinguishes itself by stepping away from traditional liquidity pools, offering traders frictionless and zero-slippage transactions. At Mettalex, traders have the flexibility to exchange a wide array of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and commodities, at their preferred price points. The unique AI agents, deployable on users' machines, execute trades on behalf of traders at specified prices, ensuring seamless transactions without manual intervention. Mettalex stands out as a chain-agnostic DEX, facilitating asset trades across various blockchains, from Fetch chain to Ethereum or Binance Smart Chain to Avalanche, bridging the gap in the cross-chain trading landscape. With Mettalex, traders are empowered with a user-centric platform that not only provides control over trading conditions but also ensures the security and efficiency of every transaction through the power of Fetch.ai's autonomous agent network. FAQs Who Are the Founders of Mettalex? Humayun Sheikh is the CEO and founder of Mettalex and He is also founder of Fetch.ai, uVue and itzMe. What Makes Mettalex Unique? Mettalex stands out by peer-to-peer order books with advanced AI agents, enabling seamless, slippage-free trades across various assets and blockchains. This integration, powered by Fetch.ai technology, marks a significant innovation in decentralized finance, offering a more efficient and user-friendly trading experience. How Many Mettalex (MTLX) Coins Are There in Circulation? Mettalex (MTLX) has a maximum supply of 40,000,000 MTLX. Where Can You Buy Mettalex (MTLX)? MTLX is available on Uniswap
