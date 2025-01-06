MetaZooMee 가격 (MZM)
오늘 MetaZooMee (MZM)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. MZM에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 MetaZooMee 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 25.55 USD
- MetaZooMee의 당일 가격 변동 -2.97%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 MZM에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MZM 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 MetaZooMee에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 MetaZooMee에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 MetaZooMee에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 MetaZooMee에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-2.97%
|30일
|$ 0
|-11.60%
|60일
|$ 0
|-18.93%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
MetaZooMee 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.35%
-2.97%
-8.89%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? MetaZooMee is a cutting-edge metaverse platform designed to revolutionize how individuals and communities interact, trade, and create in a virtual ecosystem. Our platform serves a broad spectrum of users, from educators and entrepreneurs to artists and socialites, offering a rich and immersive virtual experience across multiple sectors. What makes your project unique? What sets MetaZooMee apart is its focus on empowering users through decentralized governance and token-based community participation. Our platform offers an extensive range of applications, allowing users not just to socialize but also to conduct business, showcase NFT collections, and even facilitate virtual healthcare interactions. Our architecture supports rapid scalability, demonstrated by our recent deployment of 50 new virtual rooms within 48 hours, thereby meeting the diverse needs of a global user base. History of your project I have served as the Chief Operating Officer of MetaZooMee, contributing to nearly two years of intense development and strategic growth. Though our website was officially registered on December 8, 2021, our project's foundational work commenced well before that date. In this period, we've successfully navigated multiple developmental phases and launched a range of innovative features to augment the user experience. What's next for your project? The next phase for MetaZooMee involves a series of partnerships and integrations aimed at diversifying its practical applications. From supply chain tracking in agriculture to counterfeit prevention in retail, we are actively exploring avenues that can leverage our platform's robust capabilities. Furthermore, we're committed to continual technological updates to meet the evolving needs of our community. What can your token be used for? The native token of MetaZooMee serves as the cornerstone of our ecosystem. It is designed to offer token holders the ability to actively participate in community governance. With voting rights on platform enhancements and updates, our token not only allows for a more engaged user base but also serves as a gateway to specialized features across the diverse range of applications our platform offers, from education and events to commerce and healthcare.
