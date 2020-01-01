MetaZero (MZERO) 토크노믹스
MetaZero (MZERO) 정보
MetaZero is poised to transform gaming assets from mere gaming collectibles to investment vehicles. Our mission is to unlock the economic potential of these gaming assets, making them accessible and tradable as Synthetic RWA Omnichain tokens on the blockchain. The estimated market value of just the CS:GO gaming assets exceeds $3.5 billion, and MetaZero is strategically positioning itself to capitalize on this and other opportunities.
Synthetic RWA Tokenization Wrapping Gaming Assets: At MetaZero, we will encapsulate gaming assets as OFTs and ONFTs leveraging LayerZero's tech, ensuring their authenticity and scarcity. This process creates synthetic RWAs, turning them into tangible investment vehicles.
Market Accessibility: By tokenizing these assets, we break down barriers that have traditionally kept them within gaming communities for only gaming purposes, opening them up to a broader spectrum of investors for speculation.
Bridging: Leveraging LayerZero's omnichain messaging protocol, we're crafting an innovative extension towards real gaming markets.
Opportunities Speculation Vehicle: Recognizing the significant trading volume and value of certain gaming assets, MetaZero aims to provide a platform for investors to speculate on these digital assets, much like TradeFi or crypto assets.
Democratization of Asset Investment: Our platform will enable users to engage in the investment and trading of these high-value gaming assets, previously accessible only to a niche market.
Omnichain Integration Catalyst: $MZERO will act as a tunnel for communication between the traditional digital world and the omnichain future, capturing the value of in and outbound asset migration and management.
MetaZero (MZERO) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 MetaZero (MZERO)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
MetaZero (MZERO) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
MetaZero (MZERO) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 MZERO 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
MZERO 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 MZERO의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, MZERO 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
MZERO 가격 예측
MZERO 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? MZERO 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
MEXC를 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇인가요?
MEXC는 전 세계 수백만 명의 사용자가 신뢰하는 세계 최고의 암호화폐 거래소 중 하나입니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC는 암호화폐로 가는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.