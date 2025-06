Metaverse Hub (MHUB) 정보

Metaverse Hub is here to usher in a new era of NFT/Metaverse centric DeFi experience on Cronos. The native currency of this expanding hub of metaverse is the $MHUB token. $MHUB will be used for everything you do at the CRODEX Metaverse Hub —, assets and artifacts you purchase/sell, participation tickets you’ll acquire and more.