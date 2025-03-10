MetaTrace 가격 (TRC)
오늘 MetaTrace (TRC)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 174.37K USD 입니다. TRC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 MetaTrace 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 41.94K USD
- MetaTrace의 당일 가격 변동 -3.08%
- 유통 공급량 355.51M USD
MEXC에서 TRC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TRC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 MetaTrace에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 MetaTrace에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 MetaTrace에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 MetaTrace에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-3.08%
|30일
|$ 0
|-90.70%
|60일
|$ 0
|-94.64%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
MetaTrace 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.07%
-3.08%
-21.57%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
## What is MetaTrace? MetaTrace is the world's first GameFi project featuring a Free to Play and Earn model on a real-world map. The MetaTrace application is a game incorporating a variety of game mechanics aimed at combining geolocation, blockchain environments, and classic game strategies. It is based on augmented reality technology, which offers users a unique gaming experience and an easy immersion into the world of Web3 technologies. Project team is diligently working on creating a platform that will allow each player to realize their ideas and become the creator of their own adventures. The application is developed by professionals with experience working in top gaming studios: Niantic (Pokemon Go), Wargaming (World of Tanks), Kama Games, Game Insight, and others. The virtual map of MetaTrace is a replica of the real world, reflecting our entire globe. Every step you take in the real world impacts the events occurring within the game. Your physical activity is reflected in the game space, and your avatar accurately replicates your movements. Explore the space and find rewards in Boxes. Each box contains ACE tokens, various NFTs for participating in mini-games. ## What is MetaTrace's mission? Project's team primary mission is to inspire and motivate millions of people to have more contact with the real world and engage in physical activity every day. MetaTrace believes that they can introduce players to the world around them in a new way, help them broaden their horizons, meet people, and explore new locations. Collect digital artifacts within your city and interact with other players, forge friendships, and exchange resources in MetaTrace. MetaTrace is not inventing new "utopian" metaverses and virtual worlds; instead, project team enhances the real world with interactive elements using Augmented Reality (AR) technologies. This allows players to feel each challenge more intensely, meet with friends more often, and actively develop beyond the game. MetaTrace also set an ambitious goal for themselves: to introduce tens of millions of users to the world of Web3 technologies. ## What are principles of MetaTrace? - Engaging and understandable gameplay is the primary focus of the project team. - Qualitative Free-to-play, freedom for players to choose their own game format, and the possibility to use NFTs for advanced users. - The stability of the game economy always takes precedence over scaling and profitability. - Transparency and attention to communication with players. It is important for us to be open with our community and improve the product based on user feedback. All information about the project, as well as the team, is publicly available. - Forming prize pools for players through a clear business model. - Simplicity and accessibility of Web3 solutions in the game, convenience for beginners. - The security of each user's personal data. - Active blocking of farming and combat against it in the game. ## What are advantages of MetaTrace? Decentralization We offer you a complete control over your gaming assets. Thanks to NFT technology, every item, character, or artifact you own in MetaTrace becomes unique and irreplaceable. You can be confident that no one can counterfeit, alter, or steal your assets. This gives you complete freedom to own, trade, and collect NFTs. Communication A unique experience of interacting with other players. You will be able to communicate, unite, compete, and collaborate with players from all over the world. Our platform provides safe and transparent transactions, allowing you to confidently interact with other players and trust them. You can create teams, exchange assets, and jointly explore the virtual world. Rewards You can earn cryptocurrency for gaming achievements. Your talent, skill, luck, experience, and game knowledge become the foundation for receiving rewards. You can sell your unique gaming assets or offer services to other players. We stimulate and encourage the community's contribution to creating a stable economic system. Stability We are building a truly stable and fundamental economic system that has incorporated the most successful ways of monetization, reward distribution, onboarding, and other aspects. As you dive into our project and develop your profile, you can be confident in the project's longevity and robustness. Technology scalability Explore the real world at the intersection of technologies. Today, you use our map, a copy of the world, for orientation in the game, "tomorrow" it could be augmented reality glasses. Become the most experienced among the players and you will be amazed by the opportunities that will open up for you in the future. Our platform is constantly updated and evolves, offering the latest technological developments and content consumption during gaming adventures.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 TRC에서 AUD
A$--
|1 TRC에서 GBP
￡--
|1 TRC에서 EUR
€--
|1 TRC에서 USD
$--
|1 TRC에서 MYR
RM--
|1 TRC에서 TRY
₺--
|1 TRC에서 JPY
¥--
|1 TRC에서 RUB
₽--
|1 TRC에서 INR
₹--
|1 TRC에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 TRC에서 PHP
₱--
|1 TRC에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 TRC에서 BRL
R$--
|1 TRC에서 CAD
C$--
|1 TRC에서 BDT
৳--
|1 TRC에서 NGN
₦--
|1 TRC에서 UAH
₴--
|1 TRC에서 VES
Bs--
|1 TRC에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 TRC에서 KZT
₸--
|1 TRC에서 THB
฿--
|1 TRC에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 TRC에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 TRC에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 TRC에서 MAD
.د.م--
|1 TRC에서 MXN
$--