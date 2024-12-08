Metapro 가격 (MPRO)
오늘 Metapro (MPRO)의 실시간 가격은 0.00718479 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 296.76K USD 입니다. MPRO에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Metapro 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 63.57K USD
- Metapro의 당일 가격 변동 +5.51%
- 유통 공급량 41.30M USD
MEXC에서 MPRO에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MPRO 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Metapro에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00037522.
지난 30일간 Metapro에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0019834733.
지난 60일간 Metapro에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0006885708.
지난 90일간 Metapro에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.000109325157211675.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00037522
|+5.51%
|30일
|$ +0.0019834733
|+27.61%
|60일
|$ -0.0006885708
|-9.58%
|90일
|$ +0.000109325157211675
|+1.55%
Metapro 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-4.25%
+5.51%
-22.02%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Metapro is committed to advancing the infrastructure of web3 gaming and eSports markets. Through scalable architecture and strategic team building, Metapro drives the creation of groundbreaking solutions for the market. We are proud to have spearheaded the development of transformative products and initiatives, including: Metapro Wallet: A secure and user-friendly wallet designed to seamlessly interact with web3 applications and decentralized games, providing users with easy access to their digital assets. Web3 Game Arena: Hosting the largest web3 gaming event in Central Europe, the Web3 Game Arena brings together developers, gamers, and enthusiasts to celebrate the future of gaming on the blockchain. Assetto Corsa Web3 Manager: The first application built on top of a leading professional simracing simulator, enabling mod distribution through Metapro's NFTma. Degen Youki: A groundbreaking game fully integrated with Metapro infrastructure, available across multiple platforms including mobile devices. As part of our ecosystem, MPRO Lab plays a pivotal role in the development and implementation of decentralized storage solutions for games and assets. Our network of NODEs ensures secure and efficient storage, empowering developers and gamers alike. At the heart of the Metapro ecosystem lies the NFTma, a key component for tokenizing in-game assets and facilitating ownership on the blockchain. This innovative asset empowers developers to create unique and tradable items within their games, fostering a thriving economy of digital collectibles and experiences.
