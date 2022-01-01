Metal Dollar (XMD) 토크노믹스
Metal Dollar (XMD) 정보
What is the project about? The Metal Dollar (XMD) represents an innovative approach to stablecoins, operating on the Proton Blockchain. Its design brings increased stability, transparency, and efficiency to digital transactions. Uniquely, XMD is backed by an array of established, non-algorithmic bank reserve-backed stablecoins, including USDC, USDT, and PAX, a method intended to mitigate risks associated with single-issuer or algorithmic stablecoins and enhance stability.
What makes your project unique? The Metal Dollar distinguishes itself from traditional stablecoins by pegging its value to a selection of established stablecoins, providing an innovative approach to stability and governance. It utilizes the Proton Blockchain's features to enable secure, efficient transactions with swift confirmation times, high throughput, and low fees. The project is also characterized by a decentralized governance model supported by the Metal DAO (XMT) token. XMT token holders can propose and vote on crucial decisions concerning the Metal Dollar protocol, facilitating a democratic and inclusive management over the protocol's direction.
History of your project. The Metal Dollar project came into existence in 2022 as a response to the growing demand for stability and reliability in the crypto market. It aims to combine the benefits of non-algorithmic bank reserve-backed stablecoins with the transparency, security, and efficiency offered by the Proton Blockchain.
What’s next for your project? Plans for XMD include collaborations with industry stakeholders to increase its reach and enhance functionality. Future developments envision interoperability with other blockchain networks and increased integration with DApps.
What can your token be used for? XMD, as a stablecoin, facilitates transactions on ProtonDEX.com. The process to mint XMD involves bridging supported stablecoins onto Proton Blockchain. The value of XMD is pegged to the basket of these supported stablecoins.
Metal Dollar (XMD) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Metal Dollar (XMD)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Metal Dollar (XMD) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Metal Dollar (XMD) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 XMD 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
XMD 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 XMD의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, XMD 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.