Metal Dollar 가격 (XMD)
오늘 Metal Dollar (XMD)의 실시간 가격은 1.001 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 837.28K USD 입니다. XMD에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Metal Dollar 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.66M USD
- Metal Dollar의 당일 가격 변동 -0.32%
- 유통 공급량 836.56K USD
MEXC에서 XMD에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 XMD 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Metal Dollar에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00329161964117.
지난 30일간 Metal Dollar에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0024217193.
지난 60일간 Metal Dollar에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0154888734.
지난 90일간 Metal Dollar에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.009853859566065.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00329161964117
|-0.32%
|30일
|$ -0.0024217193
|-0.24%
|60일
|$ +0.0154888734
|+1.55%
|90일
|$ -0.009853859566065
|-0.97%
Metal Dollar 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
-0.32%
-0.11%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? The Metal Dollar (XMD) represents an innovative approach to stablecoins, operating on the Proton Blockchain. Its design brings increased stability, transparency, and efficiency to digital transactions. Uniquely, XMD is backed by an array of established, non-algorithmic bank reserve-backed stablecoins, including USDC, USDT, and PAX, a method intended to mitigate risks associated with single-issuer or algorithmic stablecoins and enhance stability. What makes your project unique? The Metal Dollar distinguishes itself from traditional stablecoins by pegging its value to a selection of established stablecoins, providing an innovative approach to stability and governance. It utilizes the Proton Blockchain's features to enable secure, efficient transactions with swift confirmation times, high throughput, and low fees. The project is also characterized by a decentralized governance model supported by the Metal DAO (XMT) token. XMT token holders can propose and vote on crucial decisions concerning the Metal Dollar protocol, facilitating a democratic and inclusive management over the protocol's direction. History of your project. The Metal Dollar project came into existence in 2022 as a response to the growing demand for stability and reliability in the crypto market. It aims to combine the benefits of non-algorithmic bank reserve-backed stablecoins with the transparency, security, and efficiency offered by the Proton Blockchain. What’s next for your project? Plans for XMD include collaborations with industry stakeholders to increase its reach and enhance functionality. Future developments envision interoperability with other blockchain networks and increased integration with DApps. What can your token be used for? XMD, as a stablecoin, facilitates transactions on ProtonDEX.com. The process to mint XMD involves bridging supported stablecoins onto Proton Blockchain. The value of XMD is pegged to the basket of these supported stablecoins.
|1 XMD에서 AUD
A$1.56156
|1 XMD에서 GBP
￡0.78078
|1 XMD에서 EUR
€0.94094
|1 XMD에서 USD
$1.001
|1 XMD에서 MYR
RM4.41441
|1 XMD에서 TRY
₺34.82479
|1 XMD에서 JPY
¥150.21006
|1 XMD에서 RUB
₽99.05896
|1 XMD에서 INR
₹84.75467
|1 XMD에서 IDR
Rp15,888.88301
|1 XMD에서 PHP
₱57.9579
|1 XMD에서 EGP
￡E.50.06001
|1 XMD에서 BRL
R$6.08608
|1 XMD에서 CAD
C$1.41141
|1 XMD에서 BDT
৳119.74963
|1 XMD에서 NGN
₦1,609.31771
|1 XMD에서 UAH
₴41.49145
|1 XMD에서 VES
Bs48.048
|1 XMD에서 PKR
Rs278.66839
|1 XMD에서 KZT
₸509.4089
|1 XMD에서 THB
฿34.12409
|1 XMD에서 TWD
NT$32.4324
|1 XMD에서 CHF
Fr0.88088
|1 XMD에서 HKD
HK$7.77777
|1 XMD에서 MAD
.د.م9.96996