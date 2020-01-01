Metacade (MCADE) 정보

The Metacade is the ultimate Web3 community hub where gamers and blockchain fanatics can communicate and collaborate.

Our vision is to create a fun and dynamic virtual hangout for like-minded people to enjoy all things GameFi and experience everything that Web3 culture has to offer...

In the Metacade platform, you will be able to meet fellow gamers, developers and entrepreneurs who want to share their interests, ideas, skills, and talents with one common goal.

You will be able to see what games are trending, view leaderboards, publish reviews, gain access to the most advanced GameFi alpha and interact with other members in real-time - all whilst being rewarded with the native $MCADE token for your own input into the community

We want to put games back into the hands of gamers, and that is why $MCADE token holders will be able to vote on which developer-submitted games will receive funding via our Metagrants scheme.

Web3 technology is revolutionising how the world functions and Metacade will revolutionise how a traditional community gaming hub is operated and owned.