MetaBeat 가격 ($BEAT)
오늘 MetaBeat ($BEAT)의 실시간 가격은 0.00338398 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.76M USD 입니다. $BEAT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 MetaBeat 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 501.36K USD
- MetaBeat의 당일 가격 변동 +14.03%
- 유통 공급량 520.02M USD
MEXC에서 $BEAT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 $BEAT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 MetaBeat에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0004163.
지난 30일간 MetaBeat에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0007800395.
지난 60일간 MetaBeat에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0045467175.
지난 90일간 MetaBeat에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0016156749914315416.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.0004163
|+14.03%
|30일
|$ +0.0007800395
|+23.05%
|60일
|$ +0.0045467175
|+134.36%
|90일
|$ +0.0016156749914315416
|+91.37%
MetaBeat 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.07%
+14.03%
-6.17%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is MetaBeat: METABEAT is an incentivization community platform, created in South Korea, based on NFT music blockchain technology. On METABEAT, Creators/Artists and Fans grow as partners through engagements and rewards. MetaBeat has created a leading copyright bounded NFT platform that empowers the relationship between creators/artists and Fans. By creating their own social economy, Fans can now convert their Fan activities into something bigger than a hobby. MetaBeat platform services: MetaBeat consists of 4 essential services; Drops, Mingle, Shout Out, and Marketplace. Drops: Fans receive their share of the royalties generated from their IP ownerships. Through DROPS, fans have direct access to own a piece of music IP, amongst many other creative projects, from their favorite creators/artists through NFT auctions. Mingle: With MINGLE, fans can stake their $BEAT tokens without a direct purchase of NFT to support their artists and receive rewards. They increase their $BEAT tokens by participating in Mingles of their favorite artists and build their MINGLE portfolio. Whether it’s a big or small show of support, they can control how much they’d like to stake and when. Shout Out: With SHOUT OUT, fans will be getting tokenized rewards for what they’ve already been doing this entire time, fan activities. When they register their personal social media accounts into the MetaBeat platform, MetaBeat’s Shout_Out Bot will calculate their rewards based on engagement. Fans can also continue receiving $BEAT Tokens by participating in all the missions and challenges that will be launched within the platform. Marketplace: On MetaBeat’s MARKETPLACE, fans will be able to trade their already acquired MetaBeat NFTs with other users, giving them more opportunities to be a part of their favorite creator/artist’s NFTs. Also in the Marketplace, Fanart can become validated NFTs, which can then be sold and traded within the platform, using $BEAT.
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 $BEAT에서 AUD
A$0.0052790088
|1 $BEAT에서 GBP
￡0.0026395044
|1 $BEAT에서 EUR
€0.0031809412
|1 $BEAT에서 USD
$0.00338398
|1 $BEAT에서 MYR
RM0.0149233518
|1 $BEAT에서 TRY
₺0.1177286642
|1 $BEAT에서 JPY
¥0.5078000388
|1 $BEAT에서 RUB
₽0.3348786608
|1 $BEAT에서 INR
₹0.2865215866
|1 $BEAT에서 IDR
Rp53.7139483798
|1 $BEAT에서 PHP
₱0.195932442
|1 $BEAT에서 EGP
￡E.0.1692328398
|1 $BEAT에서 BRL
R$0.0205745984
|1 $BEAT에서 CAD
C$0.0047714118
|1 $BEAT에서 BDT
৳0.4048255274
|1 $BEAT에서 NGN
₦5.4404584858
|1 $BEAT에서 UAH
₴0.140265971
|1 $BEAT에서 VES
Bs0.16243104
|1 $BEAT에서 PKR
Rs0.9420661922
|1 $BEAT에서 KZT
₸1.722107422
|1 $BEAT에서 THB
฿0.1153598782
|1 $BEAT에서 TWD
NT$0.109640952
|1 $BEAT에서 CHF
Fr0.0029779024
|1 $BEAT에서 HKD
HK$0.0262935246
|1 $BEAT에서 MAD
.د.م0.0337044408