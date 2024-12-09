Meta Monopoly 가격 (MONOPOLY)
오늘 Meta Monopoly (MONOPOLY)의 실시간 가격은 0.0019216 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.95M USD 입니다. MONOPOLY에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Meta Monopoly 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 12.29K USD
- Meta Monopoly의 당일 가격 변동 -2.03%
- 유통 공급량 1.00B USD
MEXC에서 MONOPOLY에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MONOPOLY 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Meta Monopoly에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Meta Monopoly에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0006063839.
지난 60일간 Meta Monopoly에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0007663406.
지난 90일간 Meta Monopoly에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.006179922276893357.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-2.03%
|30일
|$ -0.0006063839
|-31.55%
|60일
|$ -0.0007663406
|-39.88%
|90일
|$ -0.006179922276893357
|-76.28%
Meta Monopoly 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.77%
-2.03%
-13.65%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Meta Monopoly is a meme inspired project with real utility and a strong user base.Featuring the MMNFT (Meta Monopoly NFT) and a PvP (player vs player) game studio that allows users to play against each other and win real crypto.With MMNFT every character gets transformed into an animated video and posted all over our social channels such as TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. The collection is exclusive and limited. Currently there is only 272 total supply. The originals were airdropped to the private presale buyers. Any future NFT will be airdropped as the smart contract is renounced and does not have a public mint function.Suite of PvP crypto games allows users connect their wallet, deposit crypto, and play each other in a fast paced, friendly style gameplay. Users will play with ETH on initial launch, then have the option to play with the $MONOPOLY token when live on market.Galaxy Run is our first game (launched on May 16, 2023) and as of writing this, there are currently 1,500+ users and over 200+ eth in transaction volume. We started to make mini animated meme-clips of each character and upload on the social media channels, starting with TikTok and Instagram, followed by now Twitter as well. The first few videos started going viral so we just kept doing it and it was a really funny cool thing and now this is what we do for every character, every week, on every social channel.We do believe that if a certain video gets more engagement - it raises the value of that specific MMNFT, and we never know which one it will be.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 MONOPOLY에서 AUD
A$0.002997696
|1 MONOPOLY에서 GBP
￡0.001498848
|1 MONOPOLY에서 EUR
€0.001806304
|1 MONOPOLY에서 USD
$0.0019216
|1 MONOPOLY에서 MYR
RM0.008474256
|1 MONOPOLY에서 TRY
₺0.066852464
|1 MONOPOLY에서 JPY
¥0.288355296
|1 MONOPOLY에서 RUB
₽0.190161536
|1 MONOPOLY에서 INR
₹0.162701872
|1 MONOPOLY에서 IDR
Rp30.501576016
|1 MONOPOLY에서 PHP
₱0.11126064
|1 MONOPOLY에서 EGP
￡E.0.096099216
|1 MONOPOLY에서 BRL
R$0.011683328
|1 MONOPOLY에서 CAD
C$0.002709456
|1 MONOPOLY에서 BDT
৳0.229881008
|1 MONOPOLY에서 NGN
₦3.089375536
|1 MONOPOLY에서 UAH
₴0.07965032
|1 MONOPOLY에서 VES
Bs0.0922368
|1 MONOPOLY에서 PKR
Rs0.534954224
|1 MONOPOLY에서 KZT
₸0.97790224
|1 MONOPOLY에서 THB
฿0.065507344
|1 MONOPOLY에서 TWD
NT$0.06225984
|1 MONOPOLY에서 CHF
Fr0.001691008
|1 MONOPOLY에서 HKD
HK$0.014930832
|1 MONOPOLY에서 MAD
.د.م0.019139136