MeromAI 가격 (AIMR)
오늘 MeromAI (AIMR)의 실시간 가격은 0.00124518 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. AIMR에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 MeromAI 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 41.58 USD
- MeromAI의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 AIMR에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 AIMR 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 MeromAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 MeromAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0001192317.
지난 60일간 MeromAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0002568086.
지난 90일간 MeromAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0010628942799330457.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ -0.0001192317
|-9.57%
|60일
|$ -0.0002568086
|-20.62%
|90일
|$ -0.0010628942799330457
|-46.05%
MeromAI 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
-4.82%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Overview Meromai is a human-powered AI platform based on Open Source models, running on a globally distributed network. Participants receive points for submitting prompts, curating responses, and providing computing power. Points can be converted to $AIMR tokens. The resulting AI models will be included in apps to help people work, shop, play and interact with the world. Background ChatGPT changed the world of AI in the fall of 2022. AI quickly became dominated by large corporations running closed, costly, and proprietary infrastructure. In early 2023, we formed Meromai to become a decentralized alternative to the corporate dominance of AI. During Epoch I, which began in June 2023, the Meromai team designed and built a vertically integrated, decentralized, human-powered Open Source AI platform. The team then pioneered Human-Powered AI, crowdsourcing the curation of Open Source AI data sets for applications across a broad range of topics, with thousands of participants. This was the first major step in MeromAI’s mission to democratize AI networks away from large corporations and into the hands of the global community. Tokenomics The $AIMR utility token, with a max total supply of 1 Billion, is designed to incentivize participation in the MeromAI decentralized AI platform. The $AIMR token is now available. There was no pre-mining, no private token sale, no KOL round, and no ICO. The initial liquidity of 100 Million $AIMR was evenly split between the Ethereum and Base blockchain networks with a low Fully Diluted Value (FDV) of $800,000 to facilitate a fair launch. This approach was used to combat low float / high FDV launches that have removed the opportunity of price discovery for the community, leading to skewed and unfair distribution. For the $AIMR token, we believe our approach was another crucial step towards becoming the largest community-owned, decentralized AI stack based on Open Source in the world.
|1 AIMR에서 AUD
A$0.001992288
|1 AIMR에서 GBP
￡0.000996144
|1 AIMR에서 EUR
€0.001182921
|1 AIMR에서 USD
$0.00124518
