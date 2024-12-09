Merit Circle 가격 (MC)
오늘 Merit Circle (MC)의 실시간 가격은 0.291243 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 3.47M USD 입니다. MC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Merit Circle 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 38.11K USD
- Merit Circle의 당일 가격 변동 +3.00%
- 유통 공급량 11.91M USD
MEXC에서 MC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Merit Circle에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00848336.
지난 30일간 Merit Circle에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0906298704.
지난 60일간 Merit Circle에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.2348245710.
지난 90일간 Merit Circle에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.9551527463239599.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00848336
|+3.00%
|30일
|$ +0.0906298704
|+31.12%
|60일
|$ -0.2348245710
|-80.62%
|90일
|$ -0.9551527463239599
|-76.63%
Merit Circle 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.10%
+3.00%
+20.11%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
The Merit Circle DAO is an ever-evolving digital ecosystem built by a global community to ensure the future of gaming. With a strong foundation in the web3 space, we are committed to integrating the endless possibilities of blockchain technology with the latest in gaming to create the next generation of immersive gaming experiences. Activities by the Merit Circle DAO can be divided into four verticals, each with their own respective product. Collectively, they form an ecosystem that adds value to the DAO and, thereby, the $MC token. Merit Circle investments: Since its creation, the DAO has invested in countless projects across the web3 landscape and worked hard to create a resilient treasury that’s able to weather the shifting tides of the industry. In order to continue supporting the growth of the DAO, we are committed to optimally running the treasury to ensure we have the resources to support our growth. Merit Circle gaming: The Merit Circle DAO would not exist without the gaming industry. While we look towards expansion across our ecosystem, we will continue to scale-in games that are engaging and well-designed. Setting our sights on disrupting the dated practices set by the industry, we will be focusing on advancing our gaming infrastructure to ensure it is both entertaining and rewarding for gamers. Merit Circle studios: As an organization at the forefront of gaming, the Merit Circle DAO is determined to contribute to the industry on a much larger scale. Through our studios vertical, we can unleash our creativity and take a hands-on approach in building new games and incubating innovative projects. As the DAO has expanded, so too has our knowledge and experience of the industry, which we aim to leverage while growing this space. Sphere marketplace: The explosive growth of the NFT space in the web3 industry exposed some clear areas for improvement that prevent it from reaching a broader audience. With our vast amount of in-house knowledge and experience in gaming, we are committed to making our NFT marketplace Sphere the best fit for gamers.
|1 MC에서 AUD
A$0.45433908
|1 MC에서 GBP
￡0.22716954
|1 MC에서 EUR
€0.27376842
|1 MC에서 USD
$0.291243
|1 MC에서 MYR
RM1.28438163
|1 MC에서 TRY
₺10.11778182
|1 MC에서 JPY
¥43.68353757
|1 MC에서 RUB
₽28.77772083
|1 MC에서 INR
₹24.65954481
|1 MC에서 IDR
Rp4,622.90305143
|1 MC에서 PHP
₱16.8629697
|1 MC에서 EGP
￡E.14.54758785
|1 MC에서 BRL
R$1.77075744
|1 MC에서 CAD
C$0.41065263
|1 MC에서 BDT
৳34.84140009
|1 MC에서 NGN
₦468.23428353
|1 MC에서 UAH
₴12.07202235
|1 MC에서 VES
Bs13.979664
|1 MC에서 PKR
Rs81.07913877
|1 MC에서 KZT
₸148.2135627
|1 MC에서 THB
฿9.91682415
|1 MC에서 TWD
NT$9.4362732
|1 MC에서 CHF
Fr0.25629384
|1 MC에서 HKD
HK$2.26295811
|1 MC에서 MAD
.د.م2.90078028