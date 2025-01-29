Mentat 가격 (SPICE)
오늘 Mentat (SPICE)의 실시간 가격은 0.00865017 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 8.65M USD 입니다. SPICE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Mentat 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 36.26M USD
- Mentat의 당일 가격 변동 -68.95%
- 유통 공급량 1.00B USD
MEXC에서 SPICE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 SPICE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Mentat에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.019215811369680855.
지난 30일간 Mentat에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Mentat에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Mentat에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.019215811369680855
|-68.95%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Mentat 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-14.58%
-68.95%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Mentat is a crypto intelligence engine built to power Web3 agentic frameworks and consumer applications. It empowers users and apps to effortlessly access blockchain data, supporting tasks ranging from basic insights to advanced research and complex multi-step analysis. Mentat combines agentic planning with comprehensive access to DeFi protocols, market data, and cross-chain services; our platform can autonomously synthesize large volumes of real-time information. It handles everything from granular tasks like parsing transaction histories and evaluating token distributions to more complex behaviors like running liquidity pool analyses. In the future, we will build out support for higher-level on-chain operations such as detecting security vulnerabilities in smart contracts, executing sophisticated DeFi activities, or coordinating and optimizing on-chain governance proposals. The result is a uniquely powerful system that democratizes advanced blockchain reasoning—empowering anyone, from casual investors to engineers, to make data-driven decisions and build the next generation of AI-enabled, decentralized applications without wrestling with technical complexity. The breakthrough we are introducing hinges on a new class of AI systems often referred to as reasoning models. These models—pioneered by major research labs and now rapidly adopted by the broader AI community—possess the ability to parse text instructions, translate them into executable commands, and intelligently chain multiple tools together to complete complex tasks. They move beyond simple “question and answer” interactions and can orchestrate entire workflows. This shift represents a generational leap from conventional language models to agentic AI systems capable of long-term planning and contextual tool usage. In essence, they do not just respond with “what” is needed; they also determine “how” to accomplish it by selecting and orchestrating the appropriate tools. Think of them as the brains behind the next wave of automation—capable of analyzing on-chain data, running calculations, generating visualizations, and conducting simulations in an adaptive, goal-oriented manner.
