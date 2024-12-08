Melo 가격 (MELO)
오늘 Melo (MELO)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.21M USD 입니다. MELO에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Melo 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 360.12K USD
- Melo의 당일 가격 변동 -5.61%
- 유통 공급량 420.69B USD
MEXC에서 MELO에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MELO 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Melo에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Melo에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Melo에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Melo에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-5.61%
|30일
|$ 0
|+62.00%
|60일
|$ 0
|-46.25%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Melo 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.03%
-5.61%
-26.35%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Melo is an adorable, shy kitten who’s just joined Boba to keep her company. He’s a bit timid now, but soon they'll be best friends, sharing snuggles and playtime. His sweet name, short for Caramelo, matches his gentle personality perfectly! $MELO is a community-ran token about BillyM2k's newest cat, Melo! A Token for the People, By the People Unlike many tokens that launch with a well-funded development team or a corporate backing, melo stands out for being completely community-led. There is no official team behind melo, and its development and future are fully in the hands of its growing community. This decentralization aligns perfectly with the ethos that Billy championed with Dogecoin — a coin born as a joke, but one that later took on a life of its own through the support and passion of its users. The Significance of Melo While melo might have started with a fun inspiration (Billy’s new cat), its rise underscores a deeper shift in the crypto world. Projects like these reflect a move away from traditional top-down leadership and toward community empowerment. It gives crypto enthusiasts an opportunity to be directly involved in shaping the future of the token. This token represents **ownership by the community** — a platform where everyone has a voice and decisions are made collectively.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 MELO에서 AUD
A$--
|1 MELO에서 GBP
￡--
|1 MELO에서 EUR
€--
|1 MELO에서 USD
$--
|1 MELO에서 MYR
RM--
|1 MELO에서 TRY
₺--
|1 MELO에서 JPY
¥--
|1 MELO에서 RUB
₽--
|1 MELO에서 INR
₹--
|1 MELO에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 MELO에서 PHP
₱--
|1 MELO에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 MELO에서 BRL
R$--
|1 MELO에서 CAD
C$--
|1 MELO에서 BDT
৳--
|1 MELO에서 NGN
₦--
|1 MELO에서 UAH
₴--
|1 MELO에서 VES
Bs--
|1 MELO에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 MELO에서 KZT
₸--
|1 MELO에서 THB
฿--
|1 MELO에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 MELO에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 MELO에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 MELO에서 MAD
.د.م--