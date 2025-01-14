Meblox Protocol 가격 (MEB)
오늘 Meblox Protocol (MEB)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. MEB에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Meblox Protocol 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.23 USD
- Meblox Protocol의 당일 가격 변동 +0.84%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 MEB에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MEB 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Meblox Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Meblox Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Meblox Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Meblox Protocol에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.84%
|30일
|$ 0
|-0.63%
|60일
|$ 0
|-1.27%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Meblox Protocol 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Meblox is committed to creating a traffic gateway linking the metaverse, providing value enabling based on the trust mechanism at the bottom of blockchain, and fully promoting the development and application of the metaverse ecology, thus ushering the metaverse ecology into a new era. Meblox is a digital aggregator version of Roblox, the world's largest online multiplayer creation game, which will be connected to VR and motion sensing devices to become a more immersive 3D virtual reality platform. Meblox connects the creators of the entire network to build a virtual entertainment and social product UGC platform through the bottom-layer consensus protocol based on decentralized blockchain technology. It carries the assets and identities of users with the bottom-layer mechanism of blockchain, forms a complete commercial closed loop with the token economy system, and creates the world's top player community. Meblox has a complete metaverse economic system and ecological structure, which consists of four elements. The first is digital creation, which is the beginning of the metaverse economy. Without creation, there would be no goods for trade. The second is digital assets, which imply property rights and are the premise of transactions. Meblox will pay full attention to the value and security of users' digital assets. The third is the digital marketplace, which provides a place for transactions in the digital world and establishes the rules that everyone must follow. It is the core of the digital economy and one of the core infrastructures that enable the metaverse to thrive. Meblox will build a perfect matching engine and transaction mechanism in the digital market to facilitate circulation and conversion.
