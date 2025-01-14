MCVERSE 가격 (MCV)
오늘 MCVERSE (MCV)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. MCV에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 MCVERSE 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 2.14 USD
- MCVERSE의 당일 가격 변동 +7.70%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 MCV에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MCV 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 MCVERSE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 MCVERSE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 MCVERSE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 MCVERSE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+7.70%
|30일
|$ 0
|-50.69%
|60일
|$ 0
|-51.77%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
MCVERSE 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.38%
+7.70%
-20.63%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
MCV is the token that powers the entire ecosystem behind MCVerse. MCVerse is a multi-layered interactive gaming platform built on the Avalanche Network with an emphasis on socially connecting players from all over the world, other blockchain networks, and finally, other projects. In the web3 gaming space, developers use the same WEB2 approach used for the last few decades when building games. And while some of these developers are creating successful projects, they still need to take advantage of the opportunities WEB3 and smart contracts provide in this new age gaming revolution. And that is what the founders of the MCVerse have set out to deliver, the opportunity to leverage these new technologies that empower everyone, from casual players to hardcore gamers. By giving them 100% ownership of their gaming experience without limitations; and developers through integration into an established and active ecosystem, MCVerse. For players, this means having a home base within MCVerse, where their journey starts, utilizing resources within the metaverse to build out their version of their world. Using MCV, which is passively earned by owning one of our gaming NFTs, players can build, play, create and participate within MCVerse economy. The MCVerse economy revolves around players and their involvement within the metaverse, but it is not dependent on full participation. The gaming mechanics are far-reaching and well-rounded so that the project can scale based on current trends without committing to one gaming mechanism. Players can simply upgrade their NFT gaming piece to earn more MCV and then use those earnings to farm tokens for other projects. They can also choose a more complex gaming path, one that requires time, energy, and resources to complete missions that will reward them with items needed to build their new life in MCVerse.
