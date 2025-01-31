Mbridge28(MB28)이란?

MBridge28 Token serves as the foundation of the MBridge Ecosystem, designed to drive its growth, governance, and functionality. As the native token of the ecosystem, MBridge28 is instrumental in facilitating seamless operations, fostering user engagement, and supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Initially launched as a BEP-20 token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), MBridge28 provides users with the benefits of a widely adopted, scalable blockchain platform. As the ecosystem evolves, MBridge28 will transition to become the native token of the proprietary MBridge Chain, unlocking enhanced performance and interoperability. MBridge28 Token is more than just a digital asset; it is a catalyst for the MBridge Ecosystem's success. By serving as the medium of exchange, governance tool, and staking asset, it ensures that all participants have a direct stake in the ecosystem's growth and stability. Its interoperability allows for seamless integration with decentralized applications (dApps), enabling developers and users to build and engage across multiple blockchain platforms. As the ecosystem transitions to the MBridge Chain, the token's utility will expand further, becoming the native currency for transaction fees, staking rewards, and other core functions. This evolution underscores the long-term sustainability and growth potential of the MBridge28 Token.

