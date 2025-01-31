Mbridge28 가격 (MB28)
오늘 Mbridge28 (MB28)의 실시간 가격은 0.075999 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. MB28에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Mbridge28 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 783.78 USD
- Mbridge28의 당일 가격 변동 -23.97%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 MB28에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MB28 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Mbridge28에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.02397036767584111.
지난 30일간 Mbridge28에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Mbridge28에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Mbridge28에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.02397036767584111
|-23.97%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Mbridge28 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+1.32%
-23.97%
-76.72%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
MBridge28 Token serves as the foundation of the MBridge Ecosystem, designed to drive its growth, governance, and functionality. As the native token of the ecosystem, MBridge28 is instrumental in facilitating seamless operations, fostering user engagement, and supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Initially launched as a BEP-20 token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), MBridge28 provides users with the benefits of a widely adopted, scalable blockchain platform. As the ecosystem evolves, MBridge28 will transition to become the native token of the proprietary MBridge Chain, unlocking enhanced performance and interoperability. MBridge28 Token is more than just a digital asset; it is a catalyst for the MBridge Ecosystem's success. By serving as the medium of exchange, governance tool, and staking asset, it ensures that all participants have a direct stake in the ecosystem's growth and stability. Its interoperability allows for seamless integration with decentralized applications (dApps), enabling developers and users to build and engage across multiple blockchain platforms. As the ecosystem transitions to the MBridge Chain, the token's utility will expand further, becoming the native currency for transaction fees, staking rewards, and other core functions. This evolution underscores the long-term sustainability and growth potential of the MBridge28 Token.
