MBC 가격 (MBC)
오늘 MBC (MBC)의 실시간 가격은 0.02381217 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 7.08M USD 입니다. MBC에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 MBC 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 77.05K USD
- MBC의 당일 가격 변동 +1.87%
- 유통 공급량 300.00M USD
MEXC에서 MBC에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MBC 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 MBC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00043643.
지난 30일간 MBC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 MBC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 MBC에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00043643
|+1.87%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
MBC 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.57%
+1.87%
+77.03%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
**Miners.Club Project Description** Miners.Club, founded in August 2024, is a decentralized mining platform dedicated to democratizing access to global computing power. By leveraging hashrate tokenization, Miners.Club offers computing power products and services to both individual miners and institutional investors, removing the technical barriers typically associated with traditional mining. The platform enables seamless participation in mining activities through a decentralized marketplace, providing users with a fair, transparent, and efficient mining environment. At the core of Miners.Club’s mission is the principle of “computing power equality.” The platform aims to ensure that all participants, regardless of scale or background, can share in the value generated by computing power. By fostering an inclusive and collaborative mining ecosystem, Miners.Club promotes trust and transparency while maximizing the utility of tokenized computing resources. A key component of Miners.Club is *MinerBase*, Europe’s largest self-operated Bitcoin mining facility. Established in 2013, MinerBase has secured over $300 million in investments and operates more than 40,000 advanced Bitcoin mining machines. The facility employs cutting-edge computing power routing and optimization technologies to maintain stable and efficient mining operations. This infrastructure ensures consistent returns for miners while upholding high standards of transparency and operational efficiency. Miners.Club envisions a future where computing power is as critical as traditional energy resources. The platform advocates for the financialization and decentralization of the mining industry, making mining accessible to a broader audience. This vision is facilitated through the integration of decentralized computing power tokens and the platform’s governance token, **$MBC**. Miners.Club continues to evolve its offerings, with ongoing product development and platform updates designed to enhance user experience and expand the accessibility of mining to a global audience.
