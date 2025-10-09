Maya World (MAYA) 토크노믹스
Maya World (MAYA) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Maya World (MAYA)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Maya World (MAYA) 정보
Maya World is an autonomous content creation studio designed specifically for Web3 developers and blockchain projects. As the top media creation agent on Virtuals ACP, the project achieved 500 transactions in just 3 days, demonstrating strong market demand. Core Purpose: Maya World serves as a comprehensive solution that automates content creation for developers and Web3 users, allowing them to focus on product development while their marketing content is handled autonomously. The platform addresses the critical need for specialized content creation in the blockchain ecosystem. Key Features: The platform's AI agent Maya operates 24/7, processing Web3 data to identify pain points and create tailored content solutions. Users can generate original marketing materials, conduct smart research, and access content design services specifically crafted for blockchain projects. In Phase 2, the platform will introduce one-click NFT collection creation, enabling users to launch complete PFP/NFT collections from initial concepts. The AI intelligently designs attributes and traits, transforming ideas into market-ready digital collectibles. Token Utility: MAYA token holders gain access to the studio and dashboard, receiving daily Units for compute which can be used to generate various forms of media including branded photos, videos, and other content formats. Token holders also receive exclusive access to core analytics and research intelligence, providing key insights into Web3 and AI agent markets which helps them design their content in a better way.
Maya World (MAYA) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Maya World (MAYA) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 MAYA 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
MAYA 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 MAYA의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, MAYA 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
MEXC를 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇인가요?
