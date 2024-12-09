MaxxChain 가격 (PWR)
오늘 MaxxChain (PWR)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 231.21K USD 입니다. PWR에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 MaxxChain 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 1.18 USD
- MaxxChain의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 248.92M USD
MEXC에서 PWR에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 PWR 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 MaxxChain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 MaxxChain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 MaxxChain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 MaxxChain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-40.72%
|60일
|$ 0
|+574.10%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
MaxxChain 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
+16.63%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? MaxxChain is an emerging Layer 1 Proof of Work (PoW) blockchain, powered by the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The project is designed to simplify the crypto space for developers, projects, and users. It aims to foster education, growth, and innovation by providing a user-friendly environment for creating and executing smart contracts. What makes your project unique? MaxxChain stands out through its ambassadorial approach, collaborating with developers and projects to collectively thrive within the ecosystem. This distinct ethos emphasizes growth, knowledge sharing, and user-friendly tools. Integration of their trio of $MAXX utility tokens across MaxxChain, BSC, and ETH networks showcases its commitment to collaborative marketing efforts while the ongoing expansion of their comprehensive knowledge base empowers users to make informed project-related decisions within the ecosystem. History of your project. Maxx's origins trace back to a token project within a defunct chain. In response, the team transitioned to building a chain oriented towards inclusive growth and collaboration. The objective extends beyond being a top-tier layer 1 exchange; MaxxChain aspires to become an educational cornerstone in the crypto space. What’s next for your project? With our native coin, PWR, recently being launched on a centralized exchange, accompanied by vital on-chain utilities, the Maxx team has set their sights solely on chain growth. Their roadmap involves attracting innovative projects to bolster MaxxChain's role as an enticing DeFi platform. The project aims to simplify the crypto journey while expanding its mining pool network, ensuring security and decentralization. What can your token be used for? At the heart of MaxxChain's ecosystem lies the native coin, PWR. Functioning akin to BNB and ETH, PWR facilitates seamless value transfer and utility within the network. This integral role underscores its significance in MaxxChain's infrastructure, fostering a dynamic environment for transactions and interactions.
