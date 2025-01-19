Matar AI 가격 (MATAR)
오늘 Matar AI (MATAR)의 실시간 가격은 0.870699 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. MATAR에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Matar AI 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 189.46K USD
- Matar AI의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 MATAR에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MATAR 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Matar AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Matar AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.4826741673.
지난 60일간 Matar AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.1623525381.
지난 90일간 Matar AI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -1.0779643234119775.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ +0.4826741673
|+55.44%
|60일
|$ +0.1623525381
|+18.65%
|90일
|$ -1.0779643234119775
|-55.31%
Matar AI 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
0.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Introducing MATAR: Pioneering Decentralized Solutions with Blockchain and AI LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of MATAR (MATAR), an ambitious project poised to transform the digital landscape by integrating blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. This innovative platform is designed to enhance the decentralization and security of digital transactions while incorporating advanced AI to streamline and optimize the user experience. MATAR focuses on creating a seamless ecosystem where technology and practicality meet, paving the way for smarter, more efficient digital solutions. At the heart of MATAR's offering is its NFT marketplace, a decentralized venue for artists and collectors to securely trade digital assets. The platform simplifies the process of token creation and offers AI-driven services such as NFT curation, recommendation, and valuation. These features not only enhance the usability of the platform but also ensure that users can engage with digital assets in a more intuitive and meaningful way. Further enriching its ecosystem, MATAR places a strong emphasis on security, user-friendliness, and strategic partnerships. The platform incorporates robust security measures to protect transactions and employs a user-friendly interface to cater to both seasoned traders and newcomers. Collaborations with renowned artists and influencers, alongside continuous feedback from its community, ensure that MATAR remains at the cutting edge of blockchain and AI integration. This community-driven approach, coupled with a detailed roadmap that includes beta testing and a mainnet launch, positions MATAR to effectively address the challenges of current digital systems and set new standards in the tech space.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
