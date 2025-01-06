Marmara Credit Loops 가격 (MCL)
오늘 Marmara Credit Loops (MCL)의 실시간 가격은 0.01130463 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. MCL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Marmara Credit Loops 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 248.62 USD
- Marmara Credit Loops의 당일 가격 변동 -4.96%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 MCL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MCL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Marmara Credit Loops에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00059024308419678.
지난 30일간 Marmara Credit Loops에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0055837467.
지난 60일간 Marmara Credit Loops에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0019694847.
지난 90일간 Marmara Credit Loops에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.001212591113057968.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00059024308419678
|-4.96%
|30일
|$ +0.0055837467
|+49.39%
|60일
|$ +0.0019694847
|+17.42%
|90일
|$ -0.001212591113057968
|-9.68%
Marmara Credit Loops 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.89%
-4.96%
-13.75%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Marmara Credit Loops (MCL) is a pioneering DeFi system, uniquely designed to operate within the real economy. As the world's first of its kind, MCL revolutionizes traditional credit mechanisms, offering a decentralized alternative rooted in the principles of post-dated checks and promissory notes. The platform's innovative 'Credit Loop' system allows users to issue, endorse, and settle credit with unmatched transparency and security, mirroring real-world financial interactions in a digital realm. MCL operates as an independent smart chain, featuring a coin that is 25% mineable and 75% stakeable, integrated with two distinct DeFi protocols. The platform's staking model is unique; coins can be locked in two funds: 'Activated' and 'Locked in Credit Loop' (LCL). Notably, coins in the LCL fund enable 3x staking rewards for both credit issuers and holders, a feature unparalleled in other staking systems. This dynamic staking mechanism allows coins to remain in circulation, even while locked in credit loops, ensuring liquidity and utility in the real economy. MCL's integration with real-world applications, such as the zero-commission chain market, showcases its potential to transform both digital and traditional marketplaces. The MCL Coin, serving as the native collateralization asset on the Marmara Chain, addresses the nonredemption problem prevalent in traditional credit systems. It acts as a distributed insurance mechanism against defaults, adding another layer of security and trust to the ecosystem. In essence, Marmara Credit Loops is not just a financial platform but a comprehensive ecosystem that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy, offering a secure, transparent, and efficient system for credit transactions and staking rewards.
