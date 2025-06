Market fun (MARKET) 정보

Market.fun makes creating community-driven memecoins a breeze Market.fun is a memecoin launch that makes launching memecoin projects simple. Leveraging the fast transactions, lower transaction costs, and robust security of the Solana blockchain, Market.fun allows users to deploy memecoins and make them tradable in minutes, without coding. Using the bonding mechanism, our platform allows projects to launch instantly and automatically add LP once the coin reaches $69,000 MC.