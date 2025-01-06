Maria 가격 (MARIA)
오늘 Maria (MARIA)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. MARIA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Maria 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 8.82 USD
- Maria의 당일 가격 변동 -4.73%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 MARIA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MARIA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Maria에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Maria에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Maria에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Maria에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-4.73%
|30일
|$ 0
|+6.67%
|60일
|$ 0
|+36.56%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Maria 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-2.29%
-4.73%
+28.49%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Maria Coin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency coin to be used at the Maria ecosystem and all the platforms/businesses that use 'Maria Pay' and activate Maria coin payments via it. Maria Coin details: PoW: blocks 1 - 199 PoS: from the block 200 - ∞ Premine: 8,888,888 Block Time: 60 Seconds Maturity: 100 Confirmations MN Collateral: 100,000 Prefix: Maria addresses start with the capital letter "M" Ports: 47773 Rewards and Halving: Block (from & to) - Reward 200 - 500'000 - 888 MARIA 500'000 - 1'000'000 - 444 MARIA 1'000'001 - 1'500'000 - 222 MARIA 1'500'001 - 2'000'000 - 111 MARIA 2'000'001 - 2'500'000 - 55.5 MARIA 2'500'001 - Unlimited - 27.75 MARIA Reward breakdown: 10% Treasury, 60% Masternode Reward, 30% Staker Reward Usage: HostMaria.com (web hosting company) is a part of Maria ecosystem. HostMaria has over 2.5 thousand active users. Users can already pay for any Cloud hosting plan with Maria coin (at the moment it is a manual process). What we plan to do Next: 1) Maria Payments (the idea is based on cryptocurrencycheckout.com). We plan to develop Maria Payments > a Non-Custodial Payment Gateway providing plugins for various ecommerce CMSs that make accepting multiple cryptocurrencies for their products and services as easy as entering your wallet addresses. We will definitely integrate most decent PoS coins. 2) MariaCX - Maria Coin Exchange. This will be a very large project and we have potential investors we are already talking with about it. MariaCX will the a cruptocurrency coin exchange to buy and sell various cruptocurrencies. We will offer an easy-to-use platform, that will allow you to buy and sell cruptocurrency with ease. And, all the trading pairs with Maria Coin could have 0% fees.
