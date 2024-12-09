Mantle Restaked ETH 가격 (CMETH)
오늘 Mantle Restaked ETH (CMETH)의 실시간 가격은 4,195.48 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.11B USD 입니다. CMETH에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Mantle Restaked ETH 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 4.54M USD
- Mantle Restaked ETH의 당일 가격 변동 -0.21%
- 유통 공급량 265.29K USD
MEXC에서 CMETH에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 CMETH 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Mantle Restaked ETH에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -8.872461966568.
지난 30일간 Mantle Restaked ETH에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +1,536.9700454600.
지난 60일간 Mantle Restaked ETH에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Mantle Restaked ETH에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -8.872461966568
|-0.21%
|30일
|$ +1,536.9700454600
|+36.63%
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Mantle Restaked ETH 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.25%
-0.21%
+7.10%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Deployed on Ethereum layer 1 (L1) and governed by Mantle, mETH Protocol has, since late 2023, been providing users with access to $mETH, a value-accumulating receipt token that is highly composable across a range of DeFi applications on Mantle Network L2, offering exposure to additional yield-bearing opportunities. Users stake ETH with mETH Protocol and receive yield-bearing $mETH, and unstake $mETH to receive the underlying principal staked ETH and accumulated rewards. Since the inception of mETH Protocol, Mantle's mission has been to deliver the most user-friendly and rewarding $mETH experience. Thanks to ecosystem-wide adoption, $mETH users are able to trade on Mantle DEXs, earn yield by providing liquidity to $mETH liquidity pools, and generate yield within decentralized money markets. With $mETH's increasing adoption and composability within Mantle Ecosystem dApps, the protocol now ranks as the fourth largest ETH LSP by TVL. The introduction of $cmETH, a permissionless, composable liquid restaking token that unlocks restaking opportunities on Mantle, and $COOK, the protocol's upcoming governance token, mETH Protocol enters its next phase with further enhanced offerings. Through these features, mETH Protocol provides its users with capital efficiency, convenience, and a wide range of yield-bearing opportunities within Mantle Ecosystem dApps, all in a design that has been created to maximize security with non-custodial core smart contracts and off-chain services that enforce sanity bounds and risk limits.
