MaidSafeCoin 가격 (EMAID)
오늘 MaidSafeCoin (EMAID)의 실시간 가격은 0.202614 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 8.20M USD 입니다. EMAID에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 MaidSafeCoin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 62.81K USD
- MaidSafeCoin의 당일 가격 변동 -35.63%
- 유통 공급량 40.47M USD
MEXC에서 EMAID에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 EMAID 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 MaidSafeCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.1121540519217877.
지난 30일간 MaidSafeCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0790655141.
지난 60일간 MaidSafeCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0658112762.
지난 90일간 MaidSafeCoin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.22890467506866515.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.1121540519217877
|-35.63%
|30일
|$ -0.0790655141
|-39.02%
|60일
|$ -0.0658112762
|-32.48%
|90일
|$ -0.22890467506866515
|-53.04%
MaidSafeCoin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.09%
-35.63%
-33.49%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
MaidSafeCoin serves as a token for Safecoin, a decentralized currency for a decentralized network. Safecoin will serve as the currency for the SAFE network, a network made up of the extra hard disk space, processing power, and data connectivity of its users. Think of it as the sharing economy but for your digital resources. MaidSafe is the company developing the SAFE network to save the world from the perils of centralized data storage. In the current paradigm, the best case is corporations use your data to better target you to their advertisers. The worst case is they leak your private data to the public, as Yahoo, Equifax, Target, and many other companies have already done. The SAFE network ultimately wants to “create a secure, autonomous, data-centric, peer-to-peer network as an alternative to the current server-centric model.” There will be two main users of the network: clients and farmers. The client accesses the various features of the network, such as browsing, storing data, or transferring money. The farmers store and look after your data until it’s needed, at which point they might receive a reward for their efforts. The SAFE network is an “encrypted layer that sits on top of the current internet, allowing for autonomous data storage and networking by replacing three” of the OSI networking layers. MaidSafe, a Scotland based company, started developing the SAFE network in 2006. The presale on April 22nd, 2014 sold 10% of all MaidSafeCoins. You could buy 17,000 MaidSafeCoins for 1 BTC at that time. The company allowed 30 days to try and reach their 8 million dollar fundraising goal, but they reached the target in just 5 hours. The team is currently in stage Alpha 2 on their roadmap. the future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better. The future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better."
|1 EMAID에서 AUD
A$0.31607784
|1 EMAID에서 GBP
￡0.15803892
|1 EMAID에서 EUR
€0.19045716
|1 EMAID에서 USD
$0.202614
|1 EMAID에서 MYR
RM0.89352774
|1 EMAID에서 TRY
₺7.03881036
|1 EMAID에서 JPY
¥30.39007386
|1 EMAID에서 RUB
₽20.02028934
|1 EMAID에서 INR
₹17.15532738
|1 EMAID에서 IDR
Rp3,216.09404814
|1 EMAID에서 PHP
₱11.7313506
|1 EMAID에서 EGP
￡E.10.1205693
|1 EMAID에서 BRL
R$1.23189312
|1 EMAID에서 CAD
C$0.28568574
|1 EMAID에서 BDT
৳24.23871282
|1 EMAID에서 NGN
₦325.74455394
|1 EMAID에서 UAH
₴8.3983503
|1 EMAID에서 VES
Bs9.725472
|1 EMAID에서 PKR
Rs56.40571146
|1 EMAID에서 KZT
₸103.1102646
|1 EMAID에서 THB
฿6.8990067
|1 EMAID에서 TWD
NT$6.5646936
|1 EMAID에서 CHF
Fr0.17830032
|1 EMAID에서 HKD
HK$1.57431078
|1 EMAID에서 MAD
.د.م2.01803544