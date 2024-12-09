Maia 가격 (MAIA)
오늘 Maia (MAIA)의 실시간 가격은 9.57 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 3.01M USD 입니다. MAIA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Maia 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 10.62K USD
- Maia의 당일 가격 변동 -12.18%
- 유통 공급량 315.00K USD
MEXC에서 MAIA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MAIA 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Maia에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -1.328207598037822.
지난 30일간 Maia에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +15.0046872030.
지난 60일간 Maia에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.3169038510.
지난 90일간 Maia에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -7.094980376100406.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -1.328207598037822
|-12.18%
|30일
|$ +15.0046872030
|+156.79%
|60일
|$ -0.3169038510
|-3.31%
|90일
|$ -7.094980376100406
|-42.57%
Maia 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.00%
-12.18%
-6.12%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Maia is the yield powerhouse of Metis with its community rooted in this Ethereum L2. With a 100% fair launch via bonds Maia is a truly community owned token. Maia aims to be a one stop shop for different financial instruments, a fully fledged trading hub with Hermes being the first piece of the puzzle. In order to sustainably bootstrap our surrounding ecosystem, Maia plans to keep on-boarding long term partnerships with protocols that ultimately add value to both our holders and partners. What makes your project unique? $MAIA is a utility and governance token that drives the coordination mechanisms behind the whole Maian ecosystem. This allows us to decentralize the decision making process while at the same time entitling the token stakers of their share of the profits generated by the Maian Treasury. As a DAO we constantly push towards improving our decentralized governance structure and processes. History of your project. A group of partially doxxed friends who have been navigating crypto this last 5 years and have expertise in different fields ranging from smart contract and front end development, economics and marketing as well as a deep interest and understanding in the tokenomics, incentive systems and DeFi primitives behind Solidly, Curve and Olympus. What’s next for your project? Maia V2 will some of these new features. 1. Emissions and Tokenomics - Detailed emissions and supply information leading up to and from V2 Launch. 2. Improved Earnings - New layer of revenue for Maians. 3. Increased Utility - Additions to the token’s utility. What can your token be used for? Currently Maia token can be staked and when you stake, you lock MAIA and receive an equal amount of sMAIA. Your sMAIA balance rebases up automatically at the end of every epoch. sMAIA is transferable and therefore composable with other DeFi protocols.
