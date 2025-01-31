Magical Blocks 가격 (MBLK)
오늘 Magical Blocks (MBLK)의 실시간 가격은 0.00257223 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. MBLK에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Magical Blocks 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 81.47K USD
- Magical Blocks의 당일 가격 변동 +76.56%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 MBLK에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MBLK 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Magical Blocks에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00111537.
지난 30일간 Magical Blocks에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0019356784.
지난 60일간 Magical Blocks에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0001471145.
지난 90일간 Magical Blocks에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0009023705106218647.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00111537
|+76.56%
|30일
|$ +0.0019356784
|+75.25%
|60일
|$ -0.0001471145
|-5.71%
|90일
|$ -0.0009023705106218647
|-25.97%
Magical Blocks 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+72.41%
+76.56%
+113.20%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
MBLK is an innovative in-game token developed by Zogi Labs, aimed at decentralizing value transfer within open world gaming environments. Inspired by successful gaming titles like Fortnite and their in-game currency, Vbucks, MBLK fuses blockchain technology with advanced gaming mechanics to encourage deflation, presenting a unique opportunity for players and investors to engage in the future of gaming and blockchain. The token functions as a sustainable in-game reward, utilizing a groundbreaking algorithmic in-game reward pool to compensate players for their in-game activities, thereby promoting active engagement and long-term user retention. MBLK will also be integrated into DeFi protocols, including staking and the Zogi bridge, offering additional utility, flexibility, and value to token holders. MBLK represents a significant innovation in the gaming and blockchain industries, providing a tailored solution that addresses the needs of both players and investors. The project aims to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience, backed by cutting-edge blockchain technology and best practices. Zogi Labs' crypto-based MMORPG targets non-crypto users and is considered one of the most advanced products in the market. It uniquely establishes interactive connections between virtual and real worlds, extending beyond traditional gaming experiences with practical applications.
|1 MBLK에서 AUD
A$0.004115568
|1 MBLK에서 GBP
￡0.002057784
|1 MBLK에서 EUR
€0.0024436185
|1 MBLK에서 USD
$0.00257223
|1 MBLK에서 MYR
RM0.0112920897
|1 MBLK에서 TRY
₺0.0920086671
|1 MBLK에서 JPY
¥0.3971780343
|1 MBLK에서 RUB
₽0.2529016536
|1 MBLK에서 INR
₹0.2226779511
|1 MBLK에서 IDR
Rp41.4875748369
|1 MBLK에서 PHP
₱0.1499867313
|1 MBLK에서 EGP
￡E.0.1291773906
|1 MBLK에서 BRL
R$0.0151247124
|1 MBLK에서 CAD
C$0.0037040112
|1 MBLK에서 BDT
৳0.3134776701
|1 MBLK에서 NGN
₦3.9756129657
|1 MBLK에서 UAH
₴0.1074163248
|1 MBLK에서 VES
Bs0.14661711
|1 MBLK에서 PKR
Rs0.7166747226
|1 MBLK에서 KZT
₸1.333444032
|1 MBLK에서 THB
฿0.0864526503
|1 MBLK에서 TWD
NT$0.0844205886
|1 MBLK에서 CHF
Fr0.002315007
|1 MBLK에서 HKD
HK$0.0200376717
|1 MBLK에서 MAD
.د.م0.0256965777