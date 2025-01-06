Magic Power 가격 (MGP)
오늘 Magic Power (MGP)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. MGP에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Magic Power 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 2.37K USD
- Magic Power의 당일 가격 변동 +0.06%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 MGP에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 MGP 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Magic Power에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Magic Power에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Magic Power에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Magic Power에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.06%
|30일
|$ 0
|+1.53%
|60일
|$ 0
|+20.48%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Magic Power 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.26%
+0.06%
+0.93%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Hey Magicians, Welcome to Magic Cube documentation library. Magic Cube is a comprehensive ecosystem for decentralized finance (DeFi). The ecosystem is driven and kicked off by the Magi Power Community, a Meme culture based community to open the door to the Magic Cube ecology. The Magic Cube ecosystem mainly covers the two parts at the current stage: Magic Power Community and Magic Cube assets minting system. Magic Power Community issues MGP token to carry the value of the community and connect the assets minting system as MGP could be burnt to mint USDM, the algorithm stablecoin of the ecosystem. Magic Cube ecosystem is running with the dual-chain mechanism that the applications are built on both Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum, including the tokens of MGP, USDM and MAGC, the ecological governance token for incentives. You can mint mcAssets, the synthetic assets at Gringotts Bank by collateralizing USDM, and the mcAssets will make profits for users at other system of Magic Cube ecosystem, including trading at RingSwap, Staking for mining at Dwarf Pool, liquidity provider (LP) at Box Staking, and cross chain transfer at Glen Bridge. MGP (Magic Power) is the governance token of the Magic Power Community with a total supply of 100 trillion MGPs. MGP is a decentralized Meme token managed by fully decentralized smart contracts, which will help the Magic Cube Ecosystem grow into a super powerful system of decentralized finance(DeFi).
