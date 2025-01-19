LuckyBird 가격 (BIRD)
오늘 LuckyBird (BIRD)의 실시간 가격은 0.138796 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. BIRD에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 LuckyBird 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 7.98K USD
- LuckyBird의 당일 가격 변동 -1.29%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 BIRD에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BIRD 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 LuckyBird에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0018142031535862.
지난 30일간 LuckyBird에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0218824246.
지난 60일간 LuckyBird에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0192272710.
지난 90일간 LuckyBird에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.15080075677538815.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.0018142031535862
|-1.29%
|30일
|$ -0.0218824246
|-15.76%
|60일
|$ +0.0192272710
|+13.85%
|90일
|$ -0.15080075677538815
|-52.07%
LuckyBird 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+7.74%
-1.29%
-6.83%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
LuckyBird is an exciting and unique addition to the world of NFTs, offering collectors a rare and valuable piece of artwork with additional utility in the metaverse ecosystem. Their original design, rarity, limited edition releases, and accessible pricing make them highly desirable to collectors and enthusiasts. LuckyBird is a metaverse project created by the Singapore-based WEMI Foundation. Lucky Bird focuses on infrastructure, economic models, and cross-game layouts. In the future, Lucky Bird NFTs may connect various different metaverse products, creating a “public chain” for the NFT world. We predict that by 2025, through BIRD, Lucky Bird will become a truly decentralized organization, with less centralized ownership of the Lucky Bird team over time. Development route The first stage • LuckyBird Metaverse Framework Building • LuckyBird Incubation Play Design • LuckyBird Dapp design • LuckyBird has entered the open beta phase • LuckyBird Social Media Build, Build Brand • LuckyBird Economy Token BIRD Incubation Output The second stage • LuckyBird NFT product design • LuckyBird NFT contact with official Binance NFT market • LuckyBird NFT for public sell • LuckyBird NFT list on the official Binance NFT market • The development of LuckyBird's metaverse has entered the second phase • LuckyBird NFT Test SDK Interface in Metaverse Ecology The third stage • LuckyBird Metaverse Guild System Development • Metaverse development • LuckyBird Metaverse System Enters Internal Testing Phase • LuckyBird Metaverse System VR Game Version • Metaverse Development API • Metaverse Project Docking LuckyBird's core team are experts from various fields such as computer, information security, communication, mathematics, finance, DeFi, NFT, Metaverse, GameFi, web development and high-frequency algorithmic trading. Based on the ecological application value of LuckyBird, we issued tokens: BIRD is an in the game token: Players buy NFT characters or upgrade items through BIRD as well as governance tokens with DAO voting rights.
