Lucky Block 가격 (LBLOCK)
오늘 Lucky Block (LBLOCK)의 실시간 가격은 0.00001546 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 1.55M USD 입니다. LBLOCK에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Lucky Block 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 723.36 USD
- Lucky Block의 당일 가격 변동 +0.49%
- 유통 공급량 100.00B USD
MEXC에서 LBLOCK에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 LBLOCK 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Lucky Block에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Lucky Block에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000010853.
지난 60일간 Lucky Block에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0000001214.
지난 90일간 Lucky Block에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000006241516221891674.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.49%
|30일
|$ -0.0000010853
|-7.02%
|60일
|$ -0.0000001214
|-0.78%
|90일
|$ -0.000006241516221891674
|-28.76%
Lucky Block 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.49%
+0.49%
+4.51%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Lucky Block Casino & $LBLOCK is a trailblazing iGaming platform that combines the thrill of online gaming with the transformative power of cryptocurrency and Web 3.0 technology. Offering over 5,000 games, a VIP program, live casino experiences, a comprehensive sportsbook, token staking, futures trading, and life-changing jackpots, Lucky Block caters to a diverse range of gaming preferences. Since its inception, Lucky Block has driven hypergrowth, forging high-profile partnerships with Bundesliga team VfB Stuttgart as their exclusive Asian partner and UFC legend Michael Bisping. At the heart of the ecosystem lies the LBLOCK V2 token, a groundbreaking cryptocurrency that redefines the gaming experience. LBLOCK rewards users with exclusive perks such as rakebacks, cashback, tailored promotions, futures trading, jackpots, and staking opportunities. It gamifies the LBLOCK token while playing a pivotal role in the evolving Web 3.0 iGaming space, offering users additional value backed by the consistent growth of the casino platform. The Platinum Rollers Club NFTs further elevate the ecosystem. With only 3,500 NFTs minted, these assets grant holders access to unique NFT gaming opportunities and VIP experiences, integrating seamlessly with Lucky Block's offerings. Lucky Block's ecosystem and token utility are driven by a commitment to innovation, community engagement, and secure, rewarding gameplay. This dynamic approach positions Lucky Block as a leader in the iGaming and cryptocurrency spaces. The LBLOCK token serves as a versatile and dynamic currency within the Lucky Block ecosystem, designed to enhance user experiences while providing tangible value. As a gaming currency, LBLOCK enables players to access over 5,000 games, sports betting, and live casino features across the platform, including the Telegram-based casino. Players who use LBLOCK are rewarded with incentives like rakebacks and cashback of up to 15%, adding an extra layer of value to their gaming sessions. Exclusive access is another cornerstone of LBLOCK’s utility. Certain games, missions, features, and promotions will require LBLOCK for participation, fostering demand and creating a sense of exclusivity. Moreover, LBLOCK staking allows holders to earn passive income while unlocking rewards, bonuses, and entry into special events. This staking mechanism is an essential feature for long-term token holders, aligning with their goals for sustained value growth. Incentives and promotions are deeply integrated into LBLOCK’s utility. The token acts as the primary currency for accessing rewards like jackpot entries, free spins, and other exclusive offers. Holders can also enter LBLOCK-specific jackpots, and connecting their Platinum Rollers Club NFTs further amplifies their opportunities by granting additional tickets. Beyond the platform, LBLOCK has real-world applications. In 2025, a third-party platform will enable LBLOCK to be used for everyday purchases, expanding its utility beyond gaming. This groundbreaking feature aims to further drive demand for the token, bridging the gap between crypto and mainstream adoption. LBLOCK also supports tradability, allowing holders to exchange it for other cryptocurrencies or fiat on decentralized (DEXs) and centralized exchanges (CEXs). This flexibility ensures that the token adapts to market trends while maintaining its role as a core asset in the Lucky Block ecosystem. Finally, the introduction of futures trading adds another layer to LBLOCK’s utility. Set to launch as part of Lucky Block’s Web 3.0 offerings, this feature aligns with the token’s vision of providing a robust and versatile platform for the next generation of iGaming and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.
|1 LBLOCK에서 AUD
A$0.0000244268
|1 LBLOCK에서 GBP
￡0.000012368
|1 LBLOCK에서 EUR
€0.000014687
|1 LBLOCK에서 USD
$0.00001546
|1 LBLOCK에서 MYR
RM0.0000675602
|1 LBLOCK에서 TRY
₺0.0005509944
|1 LBLOCK에서 JPY
¥0.00241176
|1 LBLOCK에서 RUB
₽0.001511988
|1 LBLOCK에서 INR
₹0.0013323428
|1 LBLOCK에서 IDR
Rp0.2493548038
|1 LBLOCK에서 PHP
₱0.000900545
|1 LBLOCK에서 EGP
￡E.0.0007773288
|1 LBLOCK에서 BRL
R$0.0000913686
|1 LBLOCK에서 CAD
C$0.0000221078
|1 LBLOCK에서 BDT
৳0.0018817912
|1 LBLOCK에서 NGN
₦0.0240809598
|1 LBLOCK에서 UAH
₴0.0006480832
|1 LBLOCK에서 VES
Bs0.00086576
|1 LBLOCK에서 PKR
Rs0.0043003536
|1 LBLOCK에서 KZT
₸0.0079937476
|1 LBLOCK에서 THB
฿0.000518683
|1 LBLOCK에서 TWD
NT$0.0005061604
|1 LBLOCK에서 CHF
Fr0.000013914
|1 LBLOCK에서 HKD
HK$0.0001202788
|1 LBLOCK에서 MAD
.د.م0.0001539816