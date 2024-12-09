Lotty 가격 (LOTTY)
오늘 Lotty (LOTTY)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 237.59K USD 입니다. LOTTY에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Lotty 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 4.58K USD
- Lotty의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 686.61B USD
오늘 Lotty에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Lotty에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Lotty에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Lotty에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|+55.06%
|60일
|$ 0
|+55.71%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Lotty 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
+19.41%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? Lotty is the ultimate token that offers maximum utility by giving their holders the chance to share up to $1 billion. We have access to more than 50+ lotteries around the world in 18 countries (and more soon). We offer our holders the chance to win real-world lottery prizes by buying our token. What makes your project unique? What makes our project unique is the utility that we offer to our holders. By just holding one token, holders will get a chance to share in multiple lottery prizes. We will also offer direct buy of these lotteries soon on our website. History of your project. Our project started last May 30, 2023. Since then we have had multiple engagements to provide our holders the best utility. Just recently we initiated a collaboration with Arcadia (https://twitter.com/arcadia_fun). What’s next for your project? We will launch a staking mechanism on our website soon. Holders who stake will get added rewards other than the main utility of our token which is the chance to share in the winnings of real-world lotteries. Another thing that is up next for our project is the option for users to purchase lottery tickets of their choice on our website. This is coming real soon. What can your token be used for? It can be used to get a chance to share in real-world lottery prizes of over 50+ lotteries in 18 countries around the world. Soon, they can use the token to stake and get additional rewards. We have other plans for the token, but it is still too early, we are finalizing a lot of things.
