Lord of Dragons 가격 (LOGT)
오늘 Lord of Dragons (LOGT)의 실시간 가격은 0.00369619 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. LOGT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Lord of Dragons 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 14.19K USD
- Lord of Dragons의 당일 가격 변동 -13.79%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 LOGT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 LOGT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Lord of Dragons에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000591475957666186.
지난 30일간 Lord of Dragons에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0020083240.
지난 60일간 Lord of Dragons에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0259775233.
지난 90일간 Lord of Dragons에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0028724314214686082.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.000591475957666186
|-13.79%
|30일
|$ +0.0020083240
|+54.33%
|60일
|$ +0.0259775233
|+702.82%
|90일
|$ +0.0028724314214686082
|+348.70%
Lord of Dragons 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-5.70%
-13.79%
-7.77%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Lord of Dragons (LOD), a 3D MMORPG, offers NFTs and Play-to-Earn mechanics optimized for mobile devices. The game emphasizes player experience, boasting stunning graphics and a dual-token economy. Prioritizing sustainability and engaging P2E gameplay, LOD attracts users seeking immersive, rewarding experiences in a thriving ecosystem. Lord of Dragons excels as a unique Play-to-Earn game with various activities, including dungeons, boss fights, PVP duels, and 500-player guild sieges. Promoting group play, LOD incentivizes teamwork and offers customizable battle experiences through class selection, weapon allocation, and party combinations. The medieval fantasy narrative entices exploration while outstanding graphics heighten immersion, making LOD an exceptional gaming experience. Developed by an experienced game studio, Sotem Mobile, Lord of Dragons gained dedicated 60k followers on Twitter and 35k on Discord after its announcement in early 2022. The open beta test in Q4 2022 drew 15k active user wallets worldwide. In Feb 2023, LOD's governance token, $LOGT, listed on Poloniex, quickly became the top gainer, gaining global attention from eager traders. The next phase elevates gaming experiences for fans, leveraging open beta feedback. LOD's team addresses bugs for seamless gameplay while organizing the Beny Mystery Box NFT collection debut. With NFT sales, the game officially launches, immersing players in LOD's enthralling world. The team focuses on community expansion and ecosystem growth through consistent, engaging content updates. Players earn and spend LOGT and LORT tokens for diverse purposes. LOGT, a governance token, empowers top players in decision-making on game policy. LORT, a reward token, is earned through daily quests. Both tokens can be used to cash out or purchase items, boosting characters and fostering a thriving in-game ecosystem. This dual-token system incentivizes players, driving the game's continued growth and success.
