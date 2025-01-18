Locus Chain 가격 (LOCUS)
오늘 Locus Chain (LOCUS)의 실시간 가격은 0.01305814 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. LOCUS에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Locus Chain 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 259.00K USD
- Locus Chain의 당일 가격 변동 +3.65%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 LOCUS에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 LOCUS 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Locus Chain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00046015.
지난 30일간 Locus Chain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0033333357.
지난 60일간 Locus Chain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0029609045.
지난 90일간 Locus Chain에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.008939547659070505.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00046015
|+3.65%
|30일
|$ -0.0033333357
|-25.52%
|60일
|$ -0.0029609045
|-22.67%
|90일
|$ -0.008939547659070505
|-40.63%
Locus Chain 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+1.48%
+3.65%
-8.88%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
"What Is LOCUS CHAIN (LOCUS)? Locus Chain aims to be the most widely used Next Generation Layer 1 Public Blockchain Protocol, which achieves both full decentralization and scalability simultaneously. As a decentralized scalable layer 1 chain based on patented technologies, Locus Chain aims to support various Defi, GameFi, Metaverse, Smart City, CBDC(Central Bank Digital Currency) projects by being the most reliable, secure, low cost and high performance layer 1 public blockchain platform. Locus Chain claims to be the first decentralized Layer 1 public blockchain to ever solve the blockchain trilemma of Decentralization. Scalability and Security. LOCUS token? The current Locus token type before the mainnet is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with smart contract issued by Locus Chain Foundation. However, given that the tokens on the public Ethereum network cannot be used on the Locus Chain directly, we will be making use of hashed time-locked contracts to allow 1-to-1 atomic swaps of Locus tokens from Ethereum to the Locus Chain mainnet. LOCUS will be the main cryptocurrency required for all the operations of the Locus Chain network and all of its applications. LOCUS is a payment method for the entire network economy. Tokens are used by validators (who can easily participate), developers, and users to participate in the LOCUS network and receive rewards. It is also used to for fees and to participate in future governance. LOCUS Ecosystem Top developers and high profile business partners are participating in the development of Locus Chain one after another. High-performance Layer 1 blockchain can create various business opportunities in sectors including decentralized finance, real estate transaction platforms, and game money, etc as well as creating various other tokens. In addition, Locus Chain allows the users to use the blockchain verification service through a simple linkage without building a separate blockchain. Since it is a high-performance public blockchain platform, technology licensing will be carried out in the future in the areas of CBDC and IOT, including smart cities, smart factories, and smart grids based on vast amounts of data. Special technology of LOCUS *DAG(Directed Acyclic Graph) - AWTC(Account-Wise Transaction Chain) The AWTC, Account-Wise-Transaction-Chain, is a central data structure for Locus Chain's high capacity, distributed transaction processing. AWTC is a Directed-Acyclic-Graph (DAG) based data structure composed of multiple transaction chains, each for an account. Each account has its dedicated chain. A new transaction issued by an account is primarily added to the account's chain. Block grid structures, including DAG-AWTC, do not cause conflicts because there are as many points as the number of accounts to which the transaction is added, and only the owning account can record it exclusively. Also, the account that added the transaction becomes clear, so if the account holder himself is not a malicious user, the transaction is almost confirmed as soon as it is added. The ledger structure of the Locus Chain is one of the main technical features to fundamentally solve the problem of delayed transaction processing that the existing blockchains had. POS - BFT Consensus Algorithm Given the time required for the data to propagate sufficiently to the network, the Locus Chain first implemented a BFT definitive consensus on the DAG by attempting to consent on a small amount of historical points of time. It also selects a new proposer committee that participates in the consensus algorithm every round by a random verifiable function (VRF) based on stochastic PoS (proof of stake: the more shares, the higher the probability of being elected as a committee). Since these methods cannot identify or predict the nodes (proposer, validator) to participate in the consensus, manipulation by malicious attacks is difficult, ensuring fairness and network stability of the consensus results. *Verifiable Pruning Unlike traditional pruning, which reduces the size of a ledger by simply deleting old data to address growing ledger sizes, Locus Chain's Verifiable Pruninng uses a Skewed Merkle Tree structure to validate the legitimacy of the data even when most of the previous data is deleted in the local environment. Verifiable pruning deletes outdated data on the ledger while still being able to provide full data verification by verifying previous data with hash values. *Dynamic Sharding Locus Chain has a ledger structure formed of each account (AWTC), making it easy to adjust the number and size of the shard, and the validator ratio by relocating the shard in the event of an imbalance between shards. With dynamic sharding, the network usage that a node has to cover is reduced to 2/N when the number of shards is N. The total network TPS for network usage on the same node will increase by that amount, plus the additional ledger state sharding, which will also divide the storage usage by the number of shards. LOCUS’S creators The key development members of the Locus Chain were developers of the Blueside Engine, Korea's first commercial game engine. The core of Locus Chain technology is to effectively process and synchronize large amounts of network traffic. The developers of Blueside Engine have acquired 18 software development related intellectual property rights, which are the product of the technology accumulated through console/online games and software development over the past 20 years, and hold 2 other software patents."
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 LOCUS에서 AUD
A$0.0210236054
|1 LOCUS에서 GBP
￡0.0107076748
|1 LOCUS에서 EUR
€0.0126663958
|1 LOCUS에서 USD
$0.01305814
|1 LOCUS에서 MYR
RM0.05876163
|1 LOCUS에서 TRY
₺0.4626499002
|1 LOCUS에서 JPY
¥2.0405955378
|1 LOCUS에서 RUB
₽1.3383287686
|1 LOCUS에서 INR
₹1.1305737612
|1 LOCUS에서 IDR
Rp214.0678346016
|1 LOCUS에서 PHP
₱0.764554097
|1 LOCUS에서 EGP
￡E.0.658130256
|1 LOCUS에서 BRL
R$0.079654654
|1 LOCUS에서 CAD
C$0.0188037216
|1 LOCUS에서 BDT
৳1.58656401
|1 LOCUS에서 NGN
₦20.3397506082
|1 LOCUS에서 UAH
₴0.5498782754
|1 LOCUS에서 VES
Bs0.70513956
|1 LOCUS에서 PKR
Rs3.6403482692
|1 LOCUS에서 KZT
₸6.9309995492
|1 LOCUS에서 THB
฿0.4490694346
|1 LOCUS에서 TWD
NT$0.4294822246
|1 LOCUS에서 CHF
Fr0.0118829074
|1 LOCUS에서 HKD
HK$0.1015923292
|1 LOCUS에서 MAD
.د.م0.1311037256