LitLab Games 가격 (LITT)
오늘 LitLab Games (LITT)의 실시간 가격은 0.00022297 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 184.26K USD 입니다. LITT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 LitLab Games 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- LitLab Games의 당일 가격 변동 +0.19%
- 유통 공급량 826.39M USD
MEXC에서 LITT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 LITT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 LitLab Games에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 LitLab Games에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0001212696.
지난 60일간 LitLab Games에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0001356206.
지난 90일간 LitLab Games에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0001213536452329632.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+0.19%
|30일
|$ +0.0001212696
|+54.39%
|60일
|$ +0.0001356206
|+60.82%
|90일
|$ -0.0001213536452329632
|-35.24%
LitLab Games 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.52%
+0.19%
-2.36%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? LitLab Games is a AAA video game publisher focused in esports. The company is led by experts in the video game, esports and web3 industry with successes in previous startups. LitLab is the first Esports developer and publisher launching games backed by blockchain technology with a crypto-based economy. What makes your project unique? LitLab believes in the independent professional gamer. A player who will be able to monetize his dedication and skill without having to rely on streaming platforms or creating contents as the main way of income, which right now it only applies to a few of the elite influencers. History of your project. LitLab games was founded in early 2022 and started producing its first video game called CyberTitans. The alpha version was ready for September 2022 and Beta version on October 2022. The team went to DreamHack (one of the biggest Esport events in Europe) and since then new versions have been updated each 2 weeks, making CyberTitans one of the most played web3 games right now with a DAU over 650+. What’s next for your project? LitLab's roadmap is aiming now a profile 2.0 in order to integrate NFTs in-game and customizable assets. After that the mobile version will be available in Q4 of this coming year. Next milestone will be start creating a new video game, as the company aims to create 5 games in 5 years. What can your token be used for? The token will be the engine of the ecosystem in different ways; gamers will compete for LITT in different ways (quick games, tournaments, grand slams, Esports circuit…), to acquire NFTs in the future LitLab’s marketplace and unlock different characteristics, in order to have organization/guild licenses, farming pools or even purchasing tournament tickets.
