Litecoin Cash is an open source, peer-to-peer digital currency based on SHA-256 proof-of-work hashes. It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine, the latest cutting-edge technology that helps to provide the ultimate protection from 51% attacks and double spending, and ensures the sustainable and long-term security of its public distributed ledger. The Litecoin Cash blockchain also has practical uses such as in the medical sector as it stores and manages electronic medical records in a secure way, as well as protecting sensitive data from hackers and giving patients more control over their information that complies with privacy regulations. LCC's target block time of 2.5 minutes gives 4 times the transaction bandwidth of Bitcoin, while transactions are 90% cheaper than Litecoin. HD wallets and native SegWit with bech32 addresses are fully supported
Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. If you held LTC at block 1371111 but haven't claimed yet, your LCC are still waiting for you! After many months of testing on tetnet The Hive became active on mainnet on Wednesday 6 Feb. 2019 The Hive is our brand new democratised mining concept, which feautures negligible energy cost and will help to. protect the coin against 51% attacks. Users create bees, agent-based mining workers which earn rewards for their owners.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 LCC 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
LCC 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 LCC의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, LCC 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
