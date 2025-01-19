LiraT 가격 (TRYT)
오늘 LiraT (TRYT)의 실시간 가격은 0.02819009 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. TRYT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 LiraT 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 44.79 USD
- LiraT의 당일 가격 변동 -0.01%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 TRYT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 TRYT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 LiraT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 LiraT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0002307584.
지난 60일간 LiraT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.0008077588.
지난 90일간 LiraT에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.000990128455327103.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|30일
|$ -0.0002307584
|-0.81%
|60일
|$ -0.0008077588
|-2.86%
|90일
|$ -0.000990128455327103
|-3.39%
LiraT 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.11%
-0.01%
-0.16%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Launched in November 2022, LiraT (TRYT) is an asset-backed token redeemable 1:1 for 1 Turkish lira. Issued by Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi, this token is fully backed by Turkish lira on the blockchain at a 1:1 ratio and indexed to the price of Turkish lira. For every TRYT created, an equivalent amount of Turkish lira is held as collateral in the company's reserves. TRYT provides a cost-effective, fast and secure solution for global users, offering direct ownership with no storage costs and high accessibility for 24/7 transactions and transfers, regardless of geographical boundaries. Unlike fiat Turkish lira transaction limits in the market, there are no minimum transaction limits for TRYT. TRYT transactions are executed instantly and any amount of TRYT tokens can be converted to fiat currencies, ensuring quick and efficient transactions. TRYT is created and runs on the Avalanche C-Chain and Polygon blockchain, and it is compatible with all blockchain wallets that support EVM. It uses smart contracts to automatically manage the collateralization process. As the demand for TRYT tokens increases, Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi will add the equivalent amount of Turkish lira to its reserves for each TRYT token upon request from institutions wishing to meet their demand. This ensures that the 1:1 ratio between Turkish lira and TRYT is maintained whilst keeping the market in balance between supply and demand. And a coin burn function is built into the blockchain's smart contract to remove a pre-determined amount of TRYT tokens from circulation when needed, ensuring a balance between TRYT and the Turkish lira. Thanks to this mint-and-burn mechanism, the price of TRYT is always in equilibrium with the price of the Turkish lira.
