Liquid BGT (LBGT) 정보

BeraPaw is a novel liquid wrapper protocol built atop Berachain’s Proof of Liquidity (PoL) consensus mechanism. It simplifies and automates PoL interactions for participants, enabling them to unlock the full potential of Berachain’s governance token, BGT, in a decentralized and user-friendly manner. At its core, BeraPaw transforms Berachain’s native yield-bearing token, BGT, into a more versatile and liquid asset called Liquid BGT (LBGT).