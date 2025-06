LINEUP (MBS) 정보

LINEUP Games is the next-gen esports metaverse that enables players to Create, Play, Compete, and Earn.

LINEUP Games combines high-production-value, multiplayer gaming with Solana, Base, TON, KAIA blockchain, NFTs, and decentralized finance to deliver an exciting, turn-based, play-to-earn soccer game that’s easy to learn yet hard to master.

Play in Three Modes:

Player vs Environment: Training mode played against the computer Player vs Player: Classic game where each team is controlled by users Team vs Team: Each team is controlled and played by multiple users