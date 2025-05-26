LINA 가격 (LINA)
오늘 LINA (LINA)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. LINA에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 LINA 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- LINA의 당일 가격 변동 --
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
LINA에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다.
오늘 LINA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 LINA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 LINA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 LINA에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|--
|30일
|$ 0
|-37.27%
|60일
|$ 0
|-15.77%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
LINA 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
--
--
0.00%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
As a pioneering Blockchain enterprise in Vietnam, our journey begins with the desire to apply technology in solving problems of technological inadequacy in the country's agriculture. Our passion and constant efforts motivated us to rise beyond our expectations. The mission Lina Network chases after is applying transparent technology in connecting humans and providing practical solutions for the society. At Lina Network, we believe digital transformation provides great value for life, thereby it is an indispensable tendency in this day and age. We expand our projects in multi-industry such as produce traceability, supply chain, health-care and e-government, etc… with the aim of finding only right answers for all drawbacks and creating positive changes in our society. Lina Network Ecosystem We develop projects that are inextricably linked to one another to form an ecosystem which gives facilities for approaching urgent issues in society from different aspects. · Lina Review - The world’s first transparent review platform. · Lina FarmTrust - Produce traceability and farm management built on Blockchain. · Lina Market - An agricultural e-commerce platform, connects manufacturers and consumers. · Lina MediTrust - An electronic health record storage and management system. · Lina e-Government - A platform that digitizes all information of citizens, verified by the government. Lina Network’s Potentials: · A multinational corporation with members from different countries across the world such as Switzerland, Germany, United States, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, etc… · A leading enterprise in Vietnam that deploys modern technologies such as Blockchain, Big Data and AI. · Lina Network ecosystem consists of projects that are inextricably linked to provide transparent solutions and build trust for society.
