What is the project about?
LilAI is on a mission to revolutionize community management by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence. Our vision is to create a future where managing communities is seamless and communities thrive, powered by the cutting-edge technology of LilAI. We believe that the collective imagination, energy, and passion of our users will fuel this revolution.
What makes your project unique?
LilAI will deliver an intuitive, efficient, and effective solution for Telegram and Discord that will help communities thrive. Our platform will offer several key features, including:
Answering questions about the project and roadmap based on machine learning Ensuring compliance with community guidelines Tracking positive contributions from community members for possible future rewards Allowing for admin-controlled tone calibration (e.g. hype, enthusiasm, sarcasm) Combating FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt) Using daily/monthly analysis to generate visual memes for the community to share Making suggestions for community-led marketing campaigns
What’s next for your project?
Any start up in crypto knows that the community becomes the heart and core of the project. Hiring multiple community managers with experience to cover all time zones can become an expensive quest. Beside cryptocurrencies projects, LilAI aim to find its utility in any business which requires community management.
What can your token be used for?
Every community that utilizes LilAI must market-purchase $lilAI at market value, with the quantity dependent on the community size. This will be locked for the duration of their contract. In addition, the project must give the LilAI Treasury $5000 of their native token. If the token doubles in value while in the custody of LilAI, $5000 will be sold to market-buy $LilAI and locked in the project Treasury. This will continue every iterative 2x of the token value.
LilAI (LILAI) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
생성되었거나 생성될 LILAI 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
LILAI 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.