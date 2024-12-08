LilAI 가격 (LILAI)
오늘 LilAI (LILAI)의 실시간 가격은 0.00526118 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 3.77M USD 입니다. LILAI에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 LilAI 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 80.77K USD
- LilAI의 당일 가격 변동 +26.13%
- 유통 공급량 715.78M USD
MEXC에서 LILAI에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 LILAI 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 LilAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00108986.
지난 30일간 LilAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0134870375.
지난 60일간 LilAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0078574734.
지난 90일간 LilAI에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00108986
|+26.13%
|30일
|$ +0.0134870375
|+256.35%
|60일
|$ +0.0078574734
|+149.35%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
LilAI 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.25%
+26.13%
+170.93%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
What is the project about? LilAI is on a mission to revolutionize community management by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence. Our vision is to create a future where managing communities is seamless and communities thrive, powered by the cutting-edge technology of LilAI. We believe that the collective imagination, energy, and passion of our users will fuel this revolution. What makes your project unique? LilAI will deliver an intuitive, efficient, and effective solution for Telegram and Discord that will help communities thrive. Our platform will offer several key features, including: Answering questions about the project and roadmap based on machine learning Ensuring compliance with community guidelines Tracking positive contributions from community members for possible future rewards Allowing for admin-controlled tone calibration (e.g. hype, enthusiasm, sarcasm) Combating FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt) Using daily/monthly analysis to generate visual memes for the community to share Making suggestions for community-led marketing campaigns What’s next for your project? Any start up in crypto knows that the community becomes the heart and core of the project. Hiring multiple community managers with experience to cover all time zones can become an expensive quest. Beside cryptocurrencies projects, LilAI aim to find its utility in any business which requires community management. What can your token be used for? Every community that utilizes LilAI must market-purchase $lilAI at market value, with the quantity dependent on the community size. This will be locked for the duration of their contract. In addition, the project must give the LilAI Treasury $5000 of their native token. If the token doubles in value while in the custody of LilAI, $5000 will be sold to market-buy $LilAI and locked in the project Treasury. This will continue every iterative 2x of the token value.
|1 LILAI에서 AUD
A$0.0082074408
|1 LILAI에서 GBP
￡0.0041037204
|1 LILAI에서 EUR
€0.0049455092
|1 LILAI에서 USD
$0.00526118
|1 LILAI에서 MYR
RM0.0232018038
|1 LILAI에서 TRY
₺0.1827733932
|1 LILAI에서 JPY
¥0.7891243882
|1 LILAI에서 RUB
₽0.5198571958
|1 LILAI에서 INR
₹0.4454641106
|1 LILAI에서 IDR
Rp83.5107627518
|1 LILAI에서 PHP
₱0.304622322
|1 LILAI에서 EGP
￡E.0.262795941
|1 LILAI에서 BRL
R$0.0319879744
|1 LILAI에서 CAD
C$0.0074182638
|1 LILAI에서 BDT
৳0.6293949634
|1 LILAI에서 NGN
₦8.4584516978
|1 LILAI에서 UAH
₴0.218075911
|1 LILAI에서 VES
Bs0.25253664
|1 LILAI에서 PKR
Rs1.4646599002
|1 LILAI에서 KZT
₸2.677414502
|1 LILAI에서 THB
฿0.179143179
|1 LILAI에서 TWD
NT$0.170462232
|1 LILAI에서 CHF
Fr0.0046298384
|1 LILAI에서 HKD
HK$0.0408793686
|1 LILAI에서 MAD
.د.م0.0524013528