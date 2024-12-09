Lifeform 가격 (LFT)
오늘 Lifeform (LFT)의 실시간 가격은 0.01855532 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 2.23M USD 입니다. LFT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Lifeform 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 325.09K USD
- Lifeform의 당일 가격 변동 +8.48%
- 유통 공급량 120.00M USD
MEXC에서 LFT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 LFT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Lifeform에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00145058.
지난 30일간 Lifeform에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0056748050.
지난 60일간 Lifeform에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0027553703.
지난 90일간 Lifeform에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00145058
|+8.48%
|30일
|$ +0.0056748050
|+30.58%
|60일
|$ +0.0027553703
|+14.85%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Lifeform 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-1.55%
+8.48%
+21.42%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Lifeform, a pioneering provider of decentralized digital identity solutions, empowers individuals to securely and seamlessly navigate the digital realm. With a vision of inclusivity, Lifeform aims to facilitate the integration of the next billion users into the web3 revolution. At the forefront of innovation, Lifeform introduces hyper-realistic 3D virtual human avatars as NFT-based digital identities. These avatars are accessible across both web3 and traditional web2 platforms, offering users a unique and engaging identity experience. With the user-friendly Virtual Human Editor tool and cross-blockchain NFT storage, Lifeform ensures a smooth and intuitive process for creating and managing digital identities. One of Lifeform's groundbreaking developments is the creation of the Universal Domain, which provides domain names with the .btc suffix. This innovation simplifies authentication and positioning in blockchain networks, granting users complete control over their identity information. Leveraging the robust network of Bitcoin, Lifeform ensures global recognition and usability, thereby enhancing security in digital identity management. Backed by industry leaders such as Binance Labs and IDG Capital, Lifeform stands as a driving force in shaping the future of digital identity and web3 technology. With a commitment to innovation and inclusivity, Lifeform strives to revolutionize the way individuals interact and transact in the digital world.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 LFT에서 AUD
A$0.0289462992
|1 LFT에서 GBP
￡0.0144731496
|1 LFT에서 EUR
€0.0174420008
|1 LFT에서 USD
$0.01855532
|1 LFT에서 MYR
RM0.0818289612
|1 LFT에서 TRY
₺0.6453540296
|1 LFT에서 JPY
¥2.7818135744
|1 LFT에서 RUB
₽1.8362344672
|1 LFT에서 INR
₹1.5710789444
|1 LFT에서 IDR
Rp294.5287799132
|1 LFT에서 PHP
₱1.074353028
|1 LFT에서 EGP
￡E.0.9279515532
|1 LFT에서 BRL
R$0.1128163456
|1 LFT에서 CAD
C$0.0261630012
|1 LFT에서 BDT
৳2.2197729316
|1 LFT에서 NGN
₦29.8315735172
|1 LFT에서 UAH
₴0.769118014
|1 LFT에서 VES
Bs0.89065536
|1 LFT에서 PKR
Rs5.1656155348
|1 LFT에서 KZT
₸9.442802348
|1 LFT에서 THB
฿0.6325508588
|1 LFT에서 TWD
NT$0.601192368
|1 LFT에서 CHF
Fr0.0163286816
|1 LFT에서 HKD
HK$0.1441748364
|1 LFT에서 MAD
.د.م0.1848109872