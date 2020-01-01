LIF3 LSHARE (LSHARE) 토크노믹스
LIF3 LSHARE (LSHARE) 정보
Lif3 is an emerging powerhouse protocol in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector that provides a comprehensive suite of features to manage digital assets across multiple blockchains. Encompassing the various products Lif3 has to offer, users are able to safely and securely invest in a multitude of options that best fit their financial goals, preferred strategies, and risk profiles.
The available features include but are not limited to swapping between different cryptocurrencies, yield farming, providing liquidity to earn incentives, and engaging in a decentralized lending market that offers yield on single assets and liquidity paired assets, as well as leveraging. We also offer avenues for users to acquire crypto with credit cards and to trade derivatives on our decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that sup- ports low swap fees and zero price impact trades.
Additionally, with the Lif3 mobile wallet for cryptocurrency, users can easily access and manage their digital assets from their phones on a secured mobile app, making it easy to stay on top of their investments without having to worry about third-party security risks.
Currently, Lif3 is a multi-chain protocol that is operational on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Fantom Opera with plans to expand in the future. And as a part of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of DeFi and making the most innovative and advanced solutions accessible, we have decided to launch our own permissioned Layer 1 (L1) blockchain.
As an extension of our L1 infrastructure, we offer Layer 2 blockchains as a Service. This allows developers to build on top of the permissioned Lif3 Chain and utilize its high-speed infrastructure and security to power their DeFi applications.
Lastly, a crucial element of our success has been due to our very own Lif3 community. We are proud to have a highly engaged and passionate user base that actively contributes to the growth of Lif3 through governance, constructive feedback, suggestions, and social engagement. This collaborative approach is the key to building a strong and sustainable DeFi ecosystem.
Our team is committed to delivering the ultimate DeFi experience to investors of all types, whether they are looking for low risk and low maintenance investments or seeking more exciting high yield opportunities. We strive to be at the forefront of the DeFi revolution and evolve the emerging sector of the financial industry.
LIF3 LSHARE (LSHARE) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 LIF3 LSHARE (LSHARE)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
LIF3 LSHARE (LSHARE) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
LIF3 LSHARE (LSHARE) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 LSHARE 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
LSHARE 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 LSHARE의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, LSHARE 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
