LIF3 LSHARE 가격 (LSHARE)
오늘 LIF3 LSHARE (LSHARE)의 실시간 가격은 240.5 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 0.00 USD 입니다. LSHARE에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 LIF3 LSHARE 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 167.42 USD
- LIF3 LSHARE의 당일 가격 변동 +0.50%
- 유통 공급량 0.00 USD
MEXC에서 LSHARE에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 LSHARE 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 LIF3 LSHARE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +1.2.
지난 30일간 LIF3 LSHARE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -158.6580424000.
지난 60일간 LIF3 LSHARE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -176.3967211500.
지난 90일간 LIF3 LSHARE에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -220.7657687420571.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +1.2
|+0.50%
|30일
|$ -158.6580424000
|-65.97%
|60일
|$ -176.3967211500
|-73.34%
|90일
|$ -220.7657687420571
|-47.86%
LIF3 LSHARE 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.07%
+0.50%
-23.04%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Lif3 is an emerging powerhouse protocol in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector that provides a comprehensive suite of features to manage digital assets across multiple blockchains. Encompassing the various products Lif3 has to offer, users are able to safely and securely invest in a multitude of options that best fit their financial goals, preferred strategies, and risk profiles. The available features include but are not limited to swapping between different cryptocurrencies, yield farming, providing liquidity to earn incentives, and engaging in a decentralized lending market that offers yield on single assets and liquidity paired assets, as well as leveraging. We also offer avenues for users to acquire crypto with credit cards and to trade derivatives on our decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that sup- ports low swap fees and zero price impact trades. Additionally, with the Lif3 mobile wallet for cryptocurrency, users can easily access and manage their digital assets from their phones on a secured mobile app, making it easy to stay on top of their investments without having to worry about third-party security risks. Currently, Lif3 is a multi-chain protocol that is operational on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Fantom Opera with plans to expand in the future. And as a part of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of DeFi and making the most innovative and advanced solutions accessible, we have decided to launch our own permissioned Layer 1 (L1) blockchain. As an extension of our L1 infrastructure, we offer Layer 2 blockchains as a Service. This allows developers to build on top of the permissioned Lif3 Chain and utilize its high-speed infrastructure and security to power their DeFi applications. Lastly, a crucial element of our success has been due to our very own Lif3 community. We are proud to have a highly engaged and passionate user base that actively contributes to the growth of Lif3 through governance, constructive feedback, suggestions, and social engagement. This collaborative approach is the key to building a strong and sustainable DeFi ecosystem. Our team is committed to delivering the ultimate DeFi experience to investors of all types, whether they are looking for low risk and low maintenance investments or seeking more exciting high yield opportunities. We strive to be at the forefront of the DeFi revolution and evolve the emerging sector of the financial industry.
|1 LSHARE에서 AUD
A$379.99
|1 LSHARE에서 GBP
￡192.4
|1 LSHARE에서 EUR
€228.475
|1 LSHARE에서 USD
$240.5
|1 LSHARE에서 MYR
RM1,050.985
|1 LSHARE에서 TRY
₺8,571.42
|1 LSHARE에서 JPY
¥37,518
|1 LSHARE에서 RUB
₽23,520.9
|1 LSHARE에서 INR
₹20,726.29
|1 LSHARE에서 IDR
Rp3,879,031.715
|1 LSHARE에서 PHP
₱14,009.125
|1 LSHARE에서 EGP
￡E.12,092.34
|1 LSHARE에서 BRL
R$1,421.355
|1 LSHARE에서 CAD
C$343.915
|1 LSHARE에서 BDT
৳29,273.66
|1 LSHARE에서 NGN
₦374,610.015
|1 LSHARE에서 UAH
₴10,081.76
|1 LSHARE에서 VES
Bs13,468
|1 LSHARE에서 PKR
Rs66,897.48
|1 LSHARE에서 KZT
₸124,352.93
|1 LSHARE에서 THB
฿8,068.775
|1 LSHARE에서 TWD
NT$7,873.97
|1 LSHARE에서 CHF
Fr216.45
|1 LSHARE에서 HKD
HK$1,871.09
|1 LSHARE에서 MAD
.د.م2,395.38