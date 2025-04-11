LEGAL 가격 (LEGAL)
오늘 LEGAL (LEGAL)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 106.12K USD 입니다. LEGAL에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 LEGAL 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 -- USD
- LEGAL의 당일 가격 변동 +5.54%
- 유통 공급량 979.49M USD
MEXC에서 LEGAL에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 LEGAL 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 LEGAL에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 LEGAL에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 LEGAL에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 LEGAL에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+5.54%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
LEGAL 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+1.35%
+5.54%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Building a real-world accountability framework 4 digital offenders. RWA's driving revenue to our holders. How did Legal X come into existence? It is widely acknowledged that the cryptocurrency sector has been infiltrated by unscrupulous individuals, a fact substantiated by on-chain data. 🔹Our objective is to serve as a deterrent against such malfeasance. While we cannot eliminate every fraudulent actor from deceiving their communities, we aim to cultivate a community and establish processes that will act as a protective barrier. As Legal X solidifies its reputation within the cryptocurrency industry, our legal expertise will serve as a hallmark of our identity. 🔹We will advocate for crypto investors who have fallen victim to scams by financing civil or criminal litigation against the wrongdoers in this domain. This encompasses creators, founders, developers, key opinion leaders, and influencers. 🔹Pursuing legal action against any of these parties can be prohibitively expensive for individuals, which is why we are developing a self-funding mechanism. In addition to the legal initiatives of Legal X, we will also create our own cryptocurrency technology and real-world assets to generate revenue for holders of the $LEGAL token. 🔹Having grown accustomed to crypto platforms draining liquidity from our market, we intend to utilize that liquidity to benefit our token holders. Our ultimate ambition is to become a publicly traded company, and once stock tokenization is legalized, we will venture into that arena. 🔹In the meantime, Legal X Global LLC is dedicated to the company's growth, encompassing both the cryptocurrency sector and the pursuit of public company status.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 LEGAL에서 VND
₫--
|1 LEGAL에서 AUD
A$--
|1 LEGAL에서 GBP
￡--
|1 LEGAL에서 EUR
€--
|1 LEGAL에서 USD
$--
|1 LEGAL에서 MYR
RM--
|1 LEGAL에서 TRY
₺--
|1 LEGAL에서 JPY
¥--
|1 LEGAL에서 RUB
₽--
|1 LEGAL에서 INR
₹--
|1 LEGAL에서 IDR
Rp--
|1 LEGAL에서 KRW
₩--
|1 LEGAL에서 PHP
₱--
|1 LEGAL에서 EGP
￡E.--
|1 LEGAL에서 BRL
R$--
|1 LEGAL에서 CAD
C$--
|1 LEGAL에서 BDT
৳--
|1 LEGAL에서 NGN
₦--
|1 LEGAL에서 UAH
₴--
|1 LEGAL에서 VES
Bs--
|1 LEGAL에서 PKR
Rs--
|1 LEGAL에서 KZT
₸--
|1 LEGAL에서 THB
฿--
|1 LEGAL에서 TWD
NT$--
|1 LEGAL에서 AED
د.إ--
|1 LEGAL에서 CHF
Fr--
|1 LEGAL에서 HKD
HK$--
|1 LEGAL에서 MAD
.د.م--
|1 LEGAL에서 MXN
$--