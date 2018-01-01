Ledgis (LED) 토크노믹스
Ledgis (LED) 정보
What is LEDGIS? LEDGIS provide the next-generation blockchain platform in the era of data sovereignty, which solves both the structural limitations of existing platform-oriented businesses and the decentralization issues that blockchain solutions must overcome; which utilizes the SSI (Self Sovereign Identity) data management technology and allows individuals to control their own data. With its sophisticated token economy, Users can receive rewards according to their contribution to the ecosystem and experience various DApp services at a high speed of 3,000 TPS.
Who created LEDGIS? LEDGIS was founded by Martin Lee, who now serves as CEO at IBCT (Institute of BlockChain Technology & Service). He worked as a chief researcher for more than 10 years in a national IT technology research institute. In 2018, He founded IBCT which makes it possible to experience a blockchain-enabled society everywhere.
When was LEDGIS launched? The initial work on the LEDGIS project was started in February 2018 and it's mainnet was officialy launched in September 2019.
What is the purpose of LEDGIS? The main purpose of LEDGIS is as below.
-
Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) Service Platform As a key infrastructure in the data economy, even large amounts of data can be managed with its blockchain service. It performs the core function of the protocol economy that reorginizes and redistibutes the data power to user-centered system (SSI) from IT platforms.
-
Web 3.0 My Data Platform Web 3.0 era in which users take ownership of their own data, inevitably requires a completely new data infrastructure. The DIDH technology which is combined blockchain and IPFS-based encryption data sharing technology and private key distributed storage technology provides innovative total data solutions based on Web3.0
-
Provides '1 Person 1 Wallet' private key management LEDGIS Realizes data control by oneself in the Web 3.0 perspective and prevents the possibility of theft or forgery (loss/stolen of keys, forgery of biometric information, etc.) based on DID technology recognized as international standard by W3C, IDH a decentralized data encryption storage/sharing solution, and Facial Authentication.
-
Coin economy that vitalizes the ecosystem By adopting the DPoSS consensus algorithm, DApp operators who provide high-quality services based on voting results and service utilization become block generators, and coin holders can also receive contribution rewards, and voting rewards depending on their ecosystem contribution.
Ledgis (LED) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Ledgis (LED)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Ledgis (LED) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Ledgis (LED) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 LED 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
LED 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 LED의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, LED 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
LED 가격 예측
LED 시세가 어디로 향할지 궁금하신가요? LED 가격 예측 페이지는 시장 심리, 과거 추세, 기술 지표를 결합하여 미래 전망을 제공합니다.
MEXC를 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇인가요?
MEXC는 전 세계 수백만 명의 사용자가 신뢰하는 세계 최고의 암호화폐 거래소 중 하나입니다. 초보자든 전문가든 MEXC는 암호화폐로 가는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다.
면책 조항
이 페이지의 토크노믹스 데이터는 타사 소스에서 가져온 것입니다. MEXC는 그 정확성을 보장하지 않습니다. 투자 전 충분한 조사를 진행하시기 바랍니다.